Afenifere Commends South-west Govs’ Resolution on Joint Security

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has commended the governors of the six states in South-west for their decision to establish a joint surveillance monitoring team to oversee and coordinate security efforts across the South-west region.



Its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, said it was worthy of note that the governors expressed their readiness to deploy advanced technology, including aerial surveillance systems in their area.

Afenifere described the move by this as a good and timely move.



It said, “Incidentally, a framework is already in place for them to work on. That is the South-west Security Network otherwise called ‘Amotekun’. All the states in the region have Amotekun except Lagos.



“What they needed to do now is not only to ensure that Lagos establishes its own but to streamline the activities of the body, equip it and boost the morale of its personnel through appropriate wages and other incentives.”

It, however, urged the governors not to let this be at the level of mere postulation or rhetoric but to actualise the decision by “procuring and deploying modern equipment for the purpose of detecting security threats as well as providing the wherewithal to apprehend would-be culprits possibly before crimes are committed and certainly even after the commission of criminality.”



Afenifere recalled that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, only last month, revealed that bandits have established camps in his state, mentioning the one near Fashola in Oyo-Iseyin axis where he observed his birthday vacation in December, 2024.

It said there were also reports of banditry and terrorist acts in Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, and Ogun in recent times.