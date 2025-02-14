We’re Battle-ready for ISWAP’s Threat, Southwest Govs Warn Terrorist Group

•Each state to appoint special advisors on security, establish joint surveillance monitoring

•Say Tinubu’s policies yielding results

Segun James





Governors of South West states have declared their readiness to confront the northern fundamentalist group, ISWAP, if and when the need arises.

Rising from their meeting, yesterday, in Lagos, they said they had agreed to appoint special advisors on security in each state and establish a joint surveillance monitoring team to oversee and coordinate security efforts across the region.

The forum also agreed to set up Food Inflation Joint Monitoring Team to foster inter-state collaboration and to mitigate food inflation.

The six Southwest governors, who met at the Lagos House, Ikeja, for crucial zonal concerns, discussed the growth and development of the region.

Hosted by their Chairman and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the meeting was attended by Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Biodun Oyebaniji (Ekiti), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Ademola Adeleke (Osun).

Makinde was the first to arrive a few minutes past 10am, andreceived by Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat;the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Barr. (Mrs.) Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; and the Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde.

The closed-door meeting, which started at 12:15pm, focused on common interests and key regional issues, which included agriculture, food security, economic collaboration, security, and the South-West Development Commission.

Sanwo-Olu, who read the communique after the four hours meeting, said, after exhausting deliberation on key issues affecting the South West and the country at large, the forum arrived at far-reaching decisions.

Addressing security within the region, “the forum commends the South West Governor for maintaining relative peace and security in the region, particularly during the very recent festive period.

“The forum, therefore, calls on all states to continue fostering peaceful coexistence amongst our citizens.”

Acknowledging the threats posed by ISWAP activities in some parts of the South West, the forum strongly condemned any threats to the region’s security.

Therefore, the forum “encourages the enhanced collaboration between the Nigerian police force and our various local security outfits while urging them to remain vigilant.”

While reiterating the commitment to taking necessary action to counter any form of threats into the region, “The forum agrees to appoint special advisors on security in each state and establish a joint surveillance monitoring team which will oversee and coordinate security efforts across the region.

“And as part of the resolution, the forum has committed to deploying advanced technology including area surveillance systems that will enhance security operations.

“Additionally, the forum resolves to strengthen intelligence gathering by fostering a collaboration between our state security operatives, local security networks, and of course the federal enforcement authorities.”

The forum commended President Bola Tinubu, for the economic stability and improvement recorded across the nation, pointed to the sustained supply and distribution of petroleum products and the stabilisation of the exchange rate.

“The forum urges citizens to continue supporting the president’s efforts at strengthening the economy and improve the overall wellbeing of all Nigerians.

“The forum applauded the federal government for the successful implementation of the students’ loan scheme under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, NELFund, which has benefited South West students in tertiary institutions.

“We, therefore, encourage all eligible students in the region to take full advantage of this initiative across all our high institutions, vocational training, and skilled action centers in the region,” the communique read.

Regarding the South West Development Commission, “the forum commends the federal government and the National Assembly for establishing the South West Development Commission. And the forum collectively agreed to situate the headquarters of this commission when it finally gets signed in Ibadan.”

On the Oodua Investment Company, the forum received presentation and thereafter acknowledged efforts of Oodua Investment Company Ltd to efficiently manage assets in the South West, particularly over the last five years.

The forum also commended both the board and management of this company on the various ongoing developments, especially around the redevelopment of the premier hotel in Ibadan, and of course, the proposed redevelopment of the Lagos Airport Hotel here in Lagos.

On food security, “the forum recognises the need for food security. We encourage what we see as an ongoing collaborative effort among our South West states and implementing measures which is aimed at reducing economic inflation in the entire region.

“We believe also that the forum discussion will express concern with activities of unscrupulous middlemen. We, therefore, took a view and agreed to establish what we call a Food Inflation Joint Monitoring Team, which will be able to foster inter-state collaboration and to mitigate food inflation.

“Finally, regarding the DAWN Commission, the forum commends the Development Agenda of Western Nigeria. It’s called the DAWN Commission for its improved performance, especially over the last 12 months.”

The forum, therefore, “encourages them to continue to work diligently with and for the interests of the Southwest, especially working well with the Forum of Commissioners of Agriculture, ensuring that they can develop other policy areas in infrastructure, in industrialisation, and in all forms that can help integrate the collective efforts of individual states.