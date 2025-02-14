Vivian Anozie: Curating Lifestyle Experiences through Nigeria’s First Specialised Bed and Bath Retailer

In 2009, Vivian Anozie made a pivotal discovery that would change the face of Nigeria’s retail landscape. She recognised a significant void in the market: a lack of specialised retailers catering to the bedroom space. Consumers were limited to either local markets or imported goods that didn’t align with Nigerian lifestyles. Seizing the opportunity to bridge this gap, Anozie embarked on a mission to provide tailored solutions and an elevated shopping experience. This vision led to the birth of Vivano Beddings & More, Nigeria’s first specialised bed and bath retailer. Today, Anozie is a respected entrepreneur, lifestyle influencer, and sleep and wellness advocate, celebrated for her innovative approach and commitment to excellence. In an exclusive interview with MARY NNAH, Anozie opens up about her remarkable journey, sharing valuable insights on the lessons she’s learned, the challenges she’s overcome, and the lasting impact she’s making in the lives of Nigerians

What’s your favorite childhood memory, and how has it shaped who you are today?

I was raised by strict parents and yearned to grow up quickly and leave home. However, I cherished listening to my father’s life lessons, rich with Igbo proverbs, about how our choices, good or bad, shape our destinies. This instilled in me a strong sense of awareness from a very young age.

Growing up, what values did your parents instill in you that have influenced your entrepreneurial journey?

I was quick to pick on the vital roles of hard work, a strong support system, and proper guidance in fostering growth.

What was your first business idea, and how did it evolve over time?

My first business was selling shoes and bags. That venture proved invaluable, providing the funds I needed to pursue my true passion for addressing the need for specialized bed and bath retailers in Nigeria. That inspired what is now Vivano Beddings, which I’m so thankful has grown to offer tailored bedroom solutions to our clients.

Who’s your biggest inspiration, and what qualities do you admire about them?

My late Dad (bless his soul). When he believed in something, He was all in heart, head and hands. He didn’t have too many friends but the few he had, He was very loyal to them.

What sparked your realisation of the void in Nigeria’s market for specialized bedroom retailers, and how did you identify the opportunity?

In 2009, I identified a significant gap in the Nigerian market while trying to get fitted sheets. I noticed a distinct lack of specialised retailers focusing on bedding and bath products. Consumers were faced with limited options, often choosing between local markets and imported products that didn’t align with our lifestyle as Nigerians.

Can you share more about the challenges you faced in understanding the Nigerian consumer’s needs and preferences when it came to bedroom solutions?

Understanding the Nigerian consumer’s needs and preferences required extensive research and engagement. We attended international trade shows, gathered feedback from customers, and conducted market research to inform our product development.

How did you conduct market research to validate your idea, and what were some key findings that informed your business strategy?

Constant engagement with customers and incorporating the feedback we got, testing responses to inform our product development. We also monitored global trends by attending international trade shows.

What was the most significant hurdle you overcame in establishing Vivano Beddings, and how did you navigate it?

Sizing remains our biggest challenge. Clients often struggle to provide accurate bed dimensions, compounded by the lack of standardized sizing. This was a major hurdle, but we’ve since found a solution.

How do you stay attuned to the evolving needs and preferences of Nigerian consumers, and what role does feedback play in shaping your business decisions?

We prioritize understanding our clients’ lifestyles and needs through regular feedback sessions, market research, and social media engagement. This helps us design and deliver products that meet their expectations.

What’s the most important lesson you’ve learned about building and maintaining relationships in business?

Building strong relationships requires trust, empathy, and mutual understanding. By prioritizing our customers’ needs and delivering tailored solutions, we’ve fostered strong relationships that drive our business forward.

How do you approach networking, and what advice would you give to someone just starting out?

Networking is about building genuine connections and providing value to others. My advice would be to focus on building meaningful relationships and staying true to your values.

Who’s been your most valuable mentor, and how have they helped shape your entrepreneurial journey?

Architect Olajumoke Adenowo. Her Salt class, which I attended years ago, was a truly transformative experience. It brought clarity to the core purpose of my business, and her guidance on business decisions has been invaluable ever since.

What do you hope people will remember about you and your entrepreneurial journey?

I want to be remembered as a passionate and driven entrepreneur who wasn’t afraid to take risks and innovate. Someone who persevered through challenges to build a successful business that truly made a positive impact on people’s lives.

How do you measure success, and what impact do you hope to leave on the world?

We believe true success lies in ensuring our clients feel valued and supported. This means delivering exceptional products, providing truly outstanding and attentive service, and actively contributing to the growth and well-being of the community we all share. Your comfort and satisfaction are at the heart of everything we do.

What’s the most important lesson you’ve learned about creating a lasting legacy?

Building a lasting legacy means understanding how our business affects society and the environment. We aim to improve our customers’ lives while also benefiting our community.

In what ways do you think Vivano Beddings has contributed to changing the landscape of Nigeria’s retail industry, particularly in the bedroom space?

As Nigeria’s first specialized bed and bath retailer, Vivano Beddings has transformed the market by offering customers tailored solutions and an elevated shopping experience.

Looking back on your journey, what advice would you give to entrepreneurs looking to identify and capitalize on market gaps in emerging economies?

I would say, understand the local market and its challenges by engaging with customers, gathering feedback, and adapting to change.

What’s next for Vivano Beddings, and how do you see the company evolving in the next 5-10 years?

We’re committed to growth and enhancing the customer experience. Our plans include expanding our product lines, exploring new markets, and investing in digital transformation. With the belief that everyone deserves a good night’s sleep, our ambition is to become the leading provider of bed and bath solutions, not just in Nigeria, but across the region.