PHCDB: Insecurity, Manpower Shortage Accounts for Zero Dose of Immunisation in Plateau

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





As the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) flags-off “Big Catch Up” Immunization exercise in Plateau State, the Director of Disease Control and Immunisation at the State Primary Health Care Development Board (PHCDB), Dr. Yakubu Dauda Izang, has attributed unending insecurity in the state to the issue of ZERO dose of immunization in Four Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Speaking in Jos South yesterday, during the flag-off of the Big Catch Up Immunization Campaign with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), he said that Zero dose children are common in Wase, Kanam, Shendam and Qua-an Pan LGAs.

The director however commended UNICEF and other partners for partnering the board to address the Zero dose challenge through the ongoing Big Catch Up Immunization campaign.

He stressed the state has been recording improvements, with parents submitting their wards for immunisation following the efforts of the government to stem the issues of insecurity.

“The rate of zero dose was on the high side, Plateau State was marked as a ‘Zero Dose State’ – accounting for the high rate of children who have never received immunisation in their lives.

“Those four LGAs have witnessed a series of attacks. You don’t expect people who are witnessing attacks to have access to healthcare services –especially immunisation.”

“Most of them were displaced. Secondly, there was a shortage of manpower but I’m very certain His Excellency is prioritising that. Very soon, there will be employment of frontline health workers to carry on with the job,” he said

In her remarks, the Director, PHC, Jos South LGA, Lynda Chuwang said that, “Big Catch Up Immunization campaign is good concept which is really catching up with the Zero Dose children in the area.”

According to her, “As I said earlier on, all children that had missed immunization from the beginning are now being reached. You know the importance of immunization, so, bringing up this big catch-up campaign has really helped a lot.

“A lot of children are now able to receive their immunization vaccines. This morning, I went round to the communities for supervision before I came here. I met a mother that had earlier refused to bring her children for the immunization but when we spoke to her, she understood the negative effect on her children and decided to bring them.”

“If we had not gone out and if not for the big catch-up Immunization exercise, we would not have got her and the child would have missed out. So, it is very important and it has given us the opportunity to go into the communities and fish out those children that for one reason or the other missed the earlier stages of immunization.

Lynda Chuwang hoped and prayed that people would understand especially mothers, the importance of routine immunization so that whenever they are being called on, they will respond.

According to her, during antenatal visits, the pregnant women were taught and told about immunization, adding that government is making effort to follow them into their communities, they have understood that it is very

“They should bring out their children so that they can be prevented from the child killed and vaccine preventable diseases,” she said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday flagged-off the Big Catch up Immunization in Jos South LGA of Plateau State to bridge the gap of ZERO dose of immunization in the area.

The flag-off was held at the premises of Zawan Youth Centre where parents brought their children aged U-5 for Immunization against vaccine preventable diseases.

Flagging off the exercise, First Lady of Jos South Local Government Council, Mrs. Mercy Silas Patrick, expressed happiness over the important occasion marking the official flag-off of the Big Catch-Up Immunization in the Area.

According to her, “The program is aimed at reaching the children who missed their routine immunization, either due to crises or other circumstances.

“As we all know, immunization is one of the most effective ways to protect our children from deadly diseases and to ensure a healthier future for the next generation.

“Today’s initiative is particularly important in ensuring that every child within our local government area receives the vital vaccines they need to grow and thrive.

“This is not just a health issue but a collective responsibility that demands our active participation. We must leave no child behind,” She added.