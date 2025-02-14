NMDPRA Seals 7 Petrol Stations in Kogi for Under-dispensing

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





The Nigeria Mainstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA) has shut down seven filing stations for under dispensing to customers in Kogi State and branding without authorization.

The Kogi State Coordinator of NMDPRA, Mr. Ogbe Godwin, disclosed this during a press conference in Lokoja on Thursday.

According to him, “This is so disheartening to note that some people keep sabotaging the effort of the system for their own selfish interest. We are not telling them not to sell their product at their own price, but cheating the public we will not condone it.

“It is a big offence to under dispense petroleum products to customers. Any petroleum marketer caught will face the full wrath of the law.

“NMDPRA visited 50 filling station recently and shutdown seven for under dispensing. All the seven filing stations we shut today will be paying to the coffers of the federal government. This will serve as deterrent to others who intend to follow this dubious act.

“For the purpose of record, the following filing stations were shut down by NMDPRA for under dispensing in Kogi State. They are Solag Resources Limited Ankpa, Hismus Oil and Gas, Obajana, Riyenic Global Limited, Oke-Ibukun Kabba, S.O.T Nigeria Limited, Omuo Kabba, Marktot Oil and Gas, Kabba, (branding without authorization) and NIPCO filling station Phase 1 Lokoja.”

He lamented that some filling stations were also shut down for operating illegally in Kogi State.

He said: “Four filling stations were sealed in Ankpa for operating without license. They are Absala Oil and Gas, Yak Ali Oil and Gas, Yamuda Nigeria Limited, and Hanimat Nigeria Limited, all in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State”.

“Let me sound a note of warning to any marketer who is operating illegally in the state. It is better you go and do the needful by registering your stations with the Federal Government or the long arms of the law will catch up with you.

“There won’t be any breathing space for individuals who intends to sabotage government efforts in ensuring that petroleum products are available without any compromise”.