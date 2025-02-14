‘Nigerian Entrepreneurs Face Unpredictability of Government Policies’

Al Amin Mota is the Visionary CEO Behind Sarkinmota Autos.In the fast-paced world of automobile sales, he has leveraged on digital platforms which has proven to be a game-changer. In this interview, he speaks of his journey into the automobile industry, which began in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional business operations worldwide. Excerpts

Can you tell us about your background, education, and the experiences that shaped your early life?

My name is Al Amin Mota. I studied at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria and have lived in Abuja all my life. I am a businessman specializing in automobile sales, a passion I transformed into a thriving enterprise.

One of the defining factors of my early life was my deep-seated desire for financial independence. From a young age, I disliked relying on family or relatives for my needs. This mindset pushed me to always seek opportunities to be self-sufficient. I have always believed that true success comes from taking control of one’s destiny.

Growing up, I had a natural love for cars. It wasn’t just about the machines themselves, but also about the industry and the limitless possibilities within it. People often say that the best business is one that aligns with your passion, and I couldn’t agree more. I turned my love for automobiles into a source of income, and that has made my journey fulfilling.

Can you tell us about the pros and cons of being a businessman, as well as your challenges and success story?

Being a businessman comes with both rewards and challenges. The freedom to create wealth on your terms is empowering, but it also comes with risks and uncertainties. One of the key factors that contributed to my success was leveraging social media. I started selling automobiles in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic. When the lockdown happened, people spent more time online, and my Twitter account became a valuable asset. I gained about 50,000 followers at the time, and I realized that this audience could be converted into customers. That strategic move helped my business grow significantly.

However, like any business, the automobile industry has its challenges. One of the biggest risks is unknowingly buying stolen cars or vehicles with accident histories. This can create legal and financial issues. Another challenge is market unpredictability—sometimes, you buy a car expecting to sell it at a specific price, but market fluctuations may reduce its value.

That said, when it comes to quick turnover, I believe the automobile business is better than real estate. Selling a house can take a long time, whereas I could sell about 15 cars in the same period and make an equivalent or even higher profit. Cars are necessities—once people reach a certain stage in life, they must own one. While real estate is essential, many people buy a car before they buy a house, making the automobile business consistently profitable.

What do you think are the challenges of entrepreneurship among most youths in Nigeria?

The biggest challenge young entrepreneurs face in Nigeria is the unpredictability of government policies. Policies on import duties, taxation, and foreign exchange rates fluctuate without warning. A few years ago, import duties were relatively affordable, making it easier for small business owners to thrive. Today, increased duties and the high exchange rate make it difficult for many to sustain their businesses. For instance, someone who planned to start a car dealership with ₦10 million a few years ago could afford two cars. Today, with that same amount, they might only be able to buy a tricycle (laughs). The rising costs create serious barriers for aspiring entrepreneurs. Another challenge is the tendency to copy what others are doing without innovation. Many people enter business because they see others succeeding, but they fail to develop unique strategies. What worked for me may not necessarily work for someone else. The key is to be creative and find a niche.

Location is another critical factor. Business success is highly influenced by the environment. I can sell automobiles worth N100–200 million in Abuja because the demand exists here, but someone in Osogbo may struggle to sell the same type of cars. Even if that person is more hardworking than I am, my strategic location gives me an edge. Entrepreneurs must consider location when choosing a business to venture into.

Do you think building potential and skills and not just certificates a lasting solution to unemployment?

In today’s world, skills are more valuable than certificates. However, I still believe having a certificate is important. Even if you don’t use it directly, it adds value to your personal and professional life. I always say that education goes beyond school—it improves your thinking, helps you communicate better, and shapes how you interact with the world. The difference between a learned and an unlearned person is always clear.

That being said, potential and skills are the real determinants of success. Two people may have the same degree, but the one with stronger skills and real-world experience will secure better opportunities. The job market today values what you can do over what you studied.

As a businessman with plans for expansion, what other business subsidiaries are you considering?

Our company is looking to diversify into several industries. We have strong interests in real estate, oil and gas, and agriculture. However, I must admit that agriculture comes with its own set of challenges. Many people assume it’s easy, but in reality, dealing with middlemen and local communities can be difficult. It’s also a time-consuming industry that requires patience and commitment.

Additionally, we are exploring opportunities in the recycling industry, which remains an untapped market in Nigeria. Many young people overlook this sector, considering it a “dirty” business or beneath them. But I believe that no work that puts food on the table should be belittled. Waste recycling is not only profitable but also environmentally impactful. Over the next three to five years, we plan to establish subsidiaries in these industries.

What’s your hobby?

I love riding power bikes. It’s my main hobby and a passion I truly enjoy. There’s something about the speed, control, and freedom that comes with biking—it’s a great way to clear my mind and have fun at the same time.

What’s your advice to youths who intend to take up entrepreneurship?

My advice to young entrepreneurs is simple: think beyond your immediate environment. Success often lies outside your comfort zone.

Just because you were born and raised in a particular city doesn’t mean you have to limit yourself there. I always encourage young people to seek exposure—travel, meet people, gain new experiences, and learn from different environments. The world is bigger than your hometown. Creativity is another key ingredient for success. Don’t just do what everyone else is doing; find a way to stand out. Entrepreneurship is about solving problems—if you can offer unique solutions, success will follow. Finally, never underestimate the power of networking. The right connections can open doors that hard work alone cannot. Build relationships, stay consistent, and always aim for excellence. With the right mindset and strategies, you will thrive.