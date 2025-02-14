NFF Restores Points Deducted from Bendel Insurance, Nasarawa



The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Disciplinary Committee has restored the points deducted from Bendel Insurance and Nasarawa United.

This was contained in a statement by the NFF following the protest lodged by Bendel Insurance and Nasarawa United against the NPFL’s decision to deduct points accrued to the club.

The NFF findings in the game between Bendel Insurance and Kano Pillars in a match day 11 encounter reads, “The Committee affirmed paragraphs a, b, c, d, and f of the decisions of the NPFL as contained in Form 16, Summary Jurisdiction Notice to Bendel Insurance FC dated 11th November 2024.

“The order in paragraph “e” deducting 3 points and 3 goals from the accrued points/goals of Bendel Insurance FC by the NPFL is hereby set aside, on the ground that the assault on the match officials was not grievous as provided in Rule C11 of the Frameworks and Rules of the NPFL.”

The NFF findings in the game between Nasarawa United and Rivers United played on 22nd December 2024 read: “The Committee affirmed paragraphs 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8 of the decisions of the NPFL as contained in Form 16, Summary Jurisdiction Notice to Nasarawa United FC dated 13th January, 205.

“The order in paragraph “4” deducting 3 points and 3 goals from the accrued points/goals of Nasarawa United FC by the NPFL is hereby set aside, on the ground that the case of assault on the match official was not proven beyond reasonable doubt.

“The Committee recommends that the Match Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Maman JP should be demoted to the Nigeria National League (NNL) category with immediate effect.”

Meanwhile, the NFF Committee affirmed the decision of the NPFL following the protest lodged by Plateau United in the game against Rangers International.

“The Committee affirmed paragraphs a – h of the decisions of the NPFL as contained in Form 16, Summary Jurisdiction Notice to Plateau United FC dated 11th November, 2024.”