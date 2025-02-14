Newstap/ SWAN Five Star Sports Award to Hold at Eko Club

  • Friday, 14th February, 2025

Sport | 2 hours ago

Organisers of the maiden Newstap/SWAN Five Star Sports Award have announced that the event will hold at the Bamboo Hall of the prestigious Eko Club off  Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, Lagos.

According to a statement issued by the Editor of the leading online medium, Ifeanyi Eduzor and the Secretary General of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria ( SWAN), Ikenna Okonkwo, the choice of the venue was based on its serenity, accessibility,  adequate  security and conducive environment required for this type of award ceremony.

The organisers also announced that the event originally slated for Friday February 28 will now hold on Friday, March 7, 2025.

The Newstap/ SWAN Five Star Sports Award was instituted to honour five eminent Nigerians and corporate bodies who have contributed immensely to the development of sports in the country.

Those to be honoured includes, the Executive Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Hycinth Alia, GTI Assets Management and Trust Limited, a company that has turned around the nation’s premier league, the NPFL, President of Remo Stars, Kunle Soname, Chairman of Benue State Football Association who is also the only founder of two women clubs in Nigeria – Naija Ratels and Benue Queens, Barrister Paul Edeh and the Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports Facilities Limited,  Ebi Egbe.

