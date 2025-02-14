NCBA Gathers Experts to Brainstorm on Financial Pathways, Project Financing

In its continued efforts at empowering individuals and corporate organisations for financial stability and growth, the Nigerian-Canadian Business Association (NCBA) will on Friday, in Lagos, assemble experts to brainstorm on unlocking financial pathways and strategic project financing.

Dignitaries that will grace the all important event include Mrs Adebola Agunbiade, an accomplished economist, chartered accountant, and financial advisor, who is the keynote speaker to deliver a paper on, “Unlocking Financial Pathways: Wealth Building & Project Financing Strategies.”

As Founder/Managing Director/CEO of CandourCrest Finance, Lagos, Mrs. Agunbiade brings over 22 years of expertise in accounting, finance, leasing, risk, and asset management to address crucial aspects of wealth building and project financing in today’s dynamic market.

The Deputy High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, His Eccellency, Carlos Rojas-Arbulú will handle the robust interactive session designed to foster meaningful dialogue between Nigerian and Canadian businesses.

Commenting on the forthcoming event, Chairperson of the NCBA Board of Trustees, Ebi Obaro, observed that the topic is relevant in today’s global economic landscape, where innovative financing strategies are necessary to address development challenges, adding, “This breakfast meeting represents a crucial platform for businesses seeking to expand their financial horizons across the Nigerian-Canadian corridor.”