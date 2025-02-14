  • Friday, 14th February, 2025

NCBA Gathers Experts to Brainstorm on Financial Pathways, Project Financing

Business | 1 hour ago

In its continued efforts at empowering individuals and corporate organisations for financial stability and growth, the Nigerian-Canadian Business Association (NCBA) will on Friday, in Lagos, assemble experts to brainstorm on unlocking financial pathways and strategic project financing. 

Dignitaries that will grace the all important event include Mrs Adebola Agunbiade, an accomplished economist, chartered accountant, and financial advisor, who is the keynote speaker to deliver a paper on, “Unlocking Financial Pathways: Wealth Building & Project Financing Strategies.”

As Founder/Managing Director/CEO of CandourCrest Finance, Lagos, Mrs. Agunbiade brings over 22 years of expertise in accounting, finance, leasing, risk, and asset management to address crucial aspects of wealth building and project financing in today’s dynamic market.

The Deputy High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, His Eccellency, Carlos Rojas-Arbulú will handle the robust interactive session designed to foster meaningful dialogue between Nigerian and Canadian businesses.

Commenting on the forthcoming event, Chairperson of the NCBA Board of Trustees, Ebi Obaro, observed that the topic is relevant in today’s global economic landscape, where innovative financing strategies are necessary to address development challenges, adding, “This breakfast meeting represents a crucial platform for businesses seeking to expand their financial horizons across the Nigerian-Canadian corridor.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.