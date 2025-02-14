NBTE Denies Fraud Allegations, Accuses Suspended Director of Smear Campaign

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has strongly refuted allegations of financial mismanagement against its Executive Secretary, insisting that no investigation has been launched against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

In a statement signed by the Head of Media Unit, Fatima Abubakar, the Board described the report published by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) on February 10, 2025, as a smear campaign orchestrated by some disgruntled staff members, including a suspended director, Lawal Hafiz.

According to the statement, Hafiz and his associates had filed multiple petitions in 2024, alleging the diversion of funds meant for accreditation exercises.

However, NBTE maintains that these allegations were addressed in official correspondence to the Minister of Education and other relevant government agencies.

The Board explained that before 2024, accreditation of institutions was conducted physically, requiring cash advances to staff for payments to resource persons, covering air tickets and honoraria.

However, in early 2024, a digital accreditation system was introduced to eliminate cash advances.

While the transition is ongoing, a temporary window for physical accreditation has been extended until March 2025 to allow institutions to upgrade their ICT infrastructure.

Addressing claims of financial irregularities, the NBTE defended its expenditure, citing the example of Ramat Polytechnic, which hosted 101 external resource persons last year.

The Board clarified that the N30 million spent on their engagement translates to an average of N300,000 per expert – an amount deemed reasonable given the cost of travel and allowances.

Additionally, payments made by institutions include other components such as service charges, NBTE journals, and inspectorate surcharges, further inflating the overall cost.

On the issue of NBTE Consult Ltd, the Board described it as a legally registered entity established in 2021 to generate revenue through training and consultancy services.

It emphasized that the company operates within legal boundaries and serves as an alternative income source for the Board amid dwindling government funding.

The Board also dismissed claims that it had sold off luxury vehicles, clarifying that the Executive Secretary inherited only accident-damaged cars and a single Toyota Hilux when he assumed office in 2021.

It stated that the ES had to borrow a vehicle from Kaduna Polytechnic before acquiring 12 brand-new vehicles from the Board’s capital budget.

NBTE accused Hafiz and his allies of using various media platforms to spread falsehoods, alleging that they had resorted to a media campaign after exhausting petitioning channels.

“The Board shall not be diverted, shall remain focused, and shall not relent in ensuring transparency in our operations, the deployment of technology to minimize human interference, and taking Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to a new level of renewed hope for Nigerian youth,” the statement read.