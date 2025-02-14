MoneyMaster PSB Deploys Revolutionary Agency Banking Software

MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank (MMPSB), Nigeria’s leading payment service bank, has announced the deployment of a new agent banking software with robust functionalities to promote financial inclusion and enrich its agency banking services.

The new agency banking software supports the most comprehensive range of agency banking services including bills payment, instant reversal of failed transactions, payment for lottery and betting, customers’ balance check, card linkage to POS, transaction history from other channels amongst others.

The new software has been integrated with MMPSB’s core banking platform to provide improved experience for agents, customers and various stakeholders along the value chain.

According to the bank, the new software was introduced “to provide a seamless banking experience to customers using our POS terminals across the country. Customers can now enjoy a wide range of banking transactions from a single point while improving revenue streams for agents.

With the deployment of the new software, MoneyMaster is now in the top league of financial institutions with cutting edge technology for POS terminal operations.

Having secured its payment service banking licence, the bank was one of the early movers that championed USSD banking amongst the financially excluded. It later expanded its banking channels to include mobile banking app and internet banking.

Moneymaster PSB is committed to promoting financial inclusion among the unbanked and underbanked population and also support businesses with innovative, customer centric solutions to enrich their banking experience.

Due to the seamless payments on its POS terminals, MoneyMaster was retained as a payment partner by Lagos State for the recent Phase 2 of the Ounje Eko food discount mart to collect payments on its market days.