LG Polls: Police Restrict Movement, Beef Up Security in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has announced restrictions on human and vehicular movements in the state during Saturday’s local government elections.

The restriction is from 6am to 6pm Saturday (February 15) in all the 34 local government areas of the state.

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, said the restrictions were meant to ensure free and fair election across the 34 local government areas of the state.

He said adequate security arrangements have been made to enforce the restrictions and to ensure the safety of all voters and election officials across the state.

He admonished residents of the state to comply with the restrictions because it was in the interest of promoting a peaceful and transparent electoral exercise in the state.

“In light of the upcoming local government election, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 15th, 2025, there will be restrictions on the movement of individuals and vehicles from 0600 hrs – 1600hrs within the state.

“This measure has been put in place to maintain law and order, as well as the security of the electorate to enable them cast their votes without interference,” Aliyu said in the statement.

He called on all eligible voters to come out and exercise their franchise in an orderly manner, and report any suspicious activities to the command for immediate action.