IS THIS YOU?

President Trump’s Gaza redevelopment plan involves getting all of the Palestinians to go somewhere else with Jordan and Egypt being suggested.

The only problem is that they don’t want more refugees sent to them and have said so although the response was “If they don’t agree, I would conceivably withhold aid.”

This idea of withdrawing aid is simply a threat and another example of bullying and without doubt illegal.

How long will the people of America allow themselves be seen as irrational bullies? Hopefully not the remaining, almost four years.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia