Industry Minister Lauds Berger Paints for Resilience, Contributions to Nigerian Economy 

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Senator John Enoh, has commended Berger Paints Nigeria Plc for its steadfastness, resilience, and contributions to the Nigerian economy despite the challenges facing Nigerian manufacturers.

Enoh who stated this during a facility visit to Berger Paints’ office in Ikeja, Lagos, described the company as a foremost industrial giant, stating that, “There is no Nigerian that is not dealing with Berger Paints’ Products at different levels. This is a testament to the quality of Berger Paints products. We commend the resilience of Berger Paints in an economy where a lot of companies are closing shops.”

According to him, the visit was part of the collaboration initiative between local players and the present administration’s initiative to lessen the challenges of doing business in Nigeria. He assured that the Federal Government was pushing for the use of made-in-Nigeria goods and services while also pushing for quality goods and services at the same time.

Senator Enoh also disclosed that the government would continue to create a level playing field for local industries saying: “But lots of work needs to be done. The government wants to set up an Industrial Revolution Work Group. The Group shall comprise representatives of different sectors, including the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) as part of the strategy to implement the eight-point agenda of the present administration in which industrialization is one of them”.

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc, Mrs. Alaba Fagun, told the Minister that the company had a proud legacy spanning over six decades as a leading manufacturer of high-quality paints and coatings. According to her, Berger Paints remains at the forefront of innovation, quality, and sustainability, contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth and industrial development.

“At Berger Paints, quality is our watchword. Our products meet and exceed international standards, as evidenced by our ISO 9001 certification. We have invested significantly in state-of-the-art production technology, including our ultramodern fully automated factory, which ensures precision, efficiency, and environmental sustainability. Our coatings are developed to international specifications, including specialized applications such as marine coatings and protective finishes used in high-performance industries’, the GMD explained.

She however pointed out that despite meeting these rigorous standards, penetrating key sectors, including the multinational oil and gas industry, remains a challenge calling on the Minister’s support in advocating for greater recognition of local manufacturers in critical industries.

Fagun noted further that Berger Paints was not just a business but a vital part of Nigeria’s industrial fabric which provides direct and indirect employment to thousands of Nigerians, from factory workers to suppliers and retailers.

She added that through its Swift Painting initiative, Berger Paints is actively involved in workforce development, training young Nigerians in professional painting skills and empowering them for gainful employment while prioritizing sourcing raw materials locally where possible, thereby supporting Nigerian suppliers and strengthening local value chains.

She however lamented that: ” While we maximize local sourcing, some raw materials are not available in Nigeria, and the high import tariffs on these materials significantly increase production costs”. She appealed to the government for a reduction in import duties on essential raw materials not locally produced to lower production costs and enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian-made paints.

The Group Managing Director explained that while the Company continues to drive excellence and innovation in growing Nigeria’s Paint and Coating Industry (with an estimated product output of more than N50B per annum), there is an urgent need for government intervention to ensure a level playing field for local manufacturers which faced influx of imported paints, often subsidized in their countries of origin, making it difficult for local manufacturers to compete.

“We need an increase in import duties on finished paint products by at least 50% to discourage importation and encourage patronage of locally made alternatives while government should intensify awareness campaigns that promote locally manufactured goods to combat a persistent perception that foreign products are superior, even when products meet or exceed these standards.

“There is a need to streamline processes and policies that enhance the ease of doing business by removing bureaucratic bottlenecks, regulatory complexities, and infrastructure constraints to allow manufacturers to focus on growth and innovation. Government should support local manufacturers by providing low-interest loans, grants, and subsidies to aid expansion and technological advancement by manufacturing firms.

“In addition, the government should further strengthen enforcement measures and ensure stricter regulatory compliance to protect consumers from the proliferation of adulterated and substandard paints in the market which threatens consumer safety and undermines reputable manufacturers and industry standards,” she explained.