FG Lists Priority Areas of Partnership with ILO

•NECA, NLC, TUC demand speedy passage of reviewed labour laws

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The federal government yesterday said it was interested in fostering more collaboration with the International Labour Congress (ILO) in its efforts to advance social protection measures, enhance occupational safety and health standards, and promote gender equality in the workplace. Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Dingyadi, stated this during a reception for the visiting Director General of ILO, Gilbert F. Houngbo.

Dingyadi said Nigeria would like to deepen collaboration in the implementation of lLO conventions.

In a related development, employers and organised labour unions yesterday made a joint bid for the fast-tracking of the reviewed labour laws currently pending at the National Assembly.

In what appeared to be first major convergence of opinion by labour stakeholders in recent times, the organisations’ leaderships said the enactment of the new labour laws will reflect current realities and global best practices.

While receiving the ILO director-general, Dingyadi said, “I am confident that your discussions will further consolidate our mutual efforts in tackling pressing labour market challenges, particularly in the areas of youth unemployment, skills development, and informal sector integration.

“Our government remains resolute in its commitment to creating a business-friendly environment that supports sustainable enterprises, encourages decent work, and drives economic growth.”

The minister said Houngbo’s visit also reaffirmed the shared commitment of ILO and Nigeria to building a future where the principles of decent work and social justice would be realities, and not just aspirations.

Dingyadi expressed the determination of the Nigerian government to deepen its collaboration with the organisation in the implementation of lLO conventions, many of which Nigeria had ratified and remained committed to upholding.

The ILO director-general said the organisation will galvanise member states to campaign for social justice and decent workplace.

He said role of social dialogue could not be overemphasised in efforts to ensure industrial peace and stability.

Meanwhile, speaking at the special guest at the Third Labour Adjudication and Arbitration Forum, organised by Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) in Abuja on Thursday, NECA president, Dr. Ifeanyi Okoye, said the reviewed labour laws had stayed longer than necessary, forcing the sector to rely on obsolete legislations.

“I appeal to all relevant authorities to expedite the passage of the reviewed labour laws, ensuring that they reflect current realities and global best practices,” he said.

Okoye urged that the National Labour Advisory Council be resuscitated and remain active, adding that its role in fostering constructive engagement among social partners is invaluable.

He said the council would have an important role to play in promoting industrial harmony and sustainable economic development.

President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, expressed dismay over the continued delay in passing the reviewed labour laws, adding that some of the fresh additions may become outdated.

Ajaero also raised concern over alleged move to remove labour matters, especially the fixing of National Minimum Wage, from the Exclusive Legislative List.

Vice President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Dr. Tommy Etim-Okon, said there were lots of challenges besetting workers and employers, which the reviewed Labour Act was expected to address.

Etim-Okon appealed to the federal government and members of the National Assembly to join hands and see to the quick passage of the labour law so that the country could witness sustained industrial peace and harmony.

Etim-Okon said availability of decent work practices, for instance, was fast becoming an illusion in the country, as many workers now faced a bleak future with salaries that could not no longer provide their basic needs.

While speaking on the theme of this year’s forum, NECA president said, “Labour Adjudication and Appellate Jurisdiction: Challenges and Prospects, is both timely and critical.”

According to him, adjudication process is the foundation of industrial justice, which ensures that disputes between employers and employees are resolved with fairness and equity.

He said labour relations had become increasingly complex and the role of a strong appellate system in upholding justice and maintaining industrial harmony could not be overstated.

Okoye stated, “At NECA, we firmly believe that a well-structured and independent adjudication system is essential for industrial peace and economic growth.

“The ability of our courts and arbitration mechanisms to deliver swift, impartial, and fair decisions is key to building trust between employers and employees.”

Dingyadi responded to concerns raised by NLC, which alleged that there was a plan to move issues of labour from the Exclusive Legislative List. He assured workers that nothing of such was being contemplated by government.

The minister said the federal government was currently in talks with organised labour with a view to resolving issues of conflict.

Houngbo used the occasion to implore the Nigerian state to develop policies that would ensure good remuneration and decent work environment for workers.

Earlier, the director-general of NECA said the objective of the forum was to create an opportunity to review the industrial relations environment with a view to recommending ways to improve the practices.