‘Ecovis Technical Committee Will Assist Clients Navigate Regulatory Changes’

Ecovis OUC (Chartered Accountants) has established a technical committee to assist clients navigate the complex and ever-changing regulatory and business environment.

Managing Partner of Ecovis OUC, Andrew Uviase, in his remarks at the inauguration of the committee, said: “As a firm of professional accountants, our work is highly influenced by regulations, standards and laws. As a professional firm in public practice, we have a responsibility to our stakeholders to ensure that we are up to date with the current developments in regulations, laws and standards that guide the profession.

“The technical committee is therefore a deliberate attempt by the firm to stay current in the regulatory environment and continue to provide cutting edge professional services to our discerning clients.”

Uviase explained that the technical committee is a forum for collecting up to date developments in the legal and regulatory environment for our professional practice.

“The committee will guide the reporting department on the requirements for published accounts. They will assist the reporting department to ensure that the financial statements produced for clients comply with the requirements of the International Financial Reporting Standards, Companies and Allied Matters Act, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria and any other specific requirements of the applicable sector,” he added.

Chairman of the Ecovis OUC Technical Committee, Mr. Henry Dugbele in his remarks said: “The creation of the Technical Committee is a vital step toward strengthening our foundation and ensuring that we continue to evolve with the ever-changing landscape of the audit and assurance profession.”