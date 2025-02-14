Breaking: Afenifere Leader, Ayo Adebanjo, Dies at 96

Sunday Ehigiator

Elder Statesman and a leader of Afenifere (a pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation), Chief Ayo Adebanjo, is dead.

He was aged 96.

A statement by his family signed by his children, Mrs. Ayotunde Atteh, Mrs. Adeola Azeez and Mr. Obafemi Ayo-Adebanjo, said he died peacefully on Friday morning at his Lekki- home in Lagos.

The statement said the late nationalist was survived by his 94-year-old wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren

The statement read: “With a heart full of gratitude for a selfless life spent in the service of God, the nation and humanity, we announce the passing on of our beloved patriarch, Chief Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo.

“He died peacefully this morning, Friday, February 14, 2025, at his Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria home at the age of 96.

“The foremost nationalist, elder statesman, distinguished lawyer, very distinct politician, an apostle of true federalism, former organising secretary of Action Group and the national leader of Afenifere is survived by his 94-year-old wife, Chief Christy Ayo-Adebanjo, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“We will forever cherish his commitment to fighting for truth, equity and justice. His belief and struggle for a truly independent and progressive Nigeria was total, and this he fought for until he breathed his last breath.

“The family is consulting with Papa’s friends, associates, and numerous interest groups across the length and breadth of Nigeria and beyond to fine-tune plans for befitting funeral details, which will be communicated in due course.

“A condolence register is open at his residence in Lagos (8, Ayo Adebanjo Close, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos) and his country home in Isanya Ogbo, near Ijebu Ode Ogun State.”