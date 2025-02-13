Zoho Supports Autonomous Digital Agents across Organisations

Zoho Corporation, a global technology company, has expanded the scope of Zia with the announcement of Zia Agents, Agent Studio, and Agent Marketplace. Together, the solutions empower enterprises to access, build, and distribute intelligent, autonomous digital agents across their organisations.

According to a statement from Zoho, the company and ManageEngine will be previewing pre-built, task-specific Zia Agents, which will deploy across Zoho Corporation’s combined portfolio of 100+ products in the coming weeks.

Zoho Corporation’s Co-founder and Chief Scientist, Sridhar Vembu, said: “The speed of disruption and quality of innovation we are seeing in our industry right now has encouraged me to focus on my passion area, technology. I will devote more time to hands-on technical work for the company, spearheading several deep research and development initiatives, beginning with AI. Utilising Zoho’s deep engineering expertise, its own data centres, and shared data model, we will develop powerful and usable solutions that drive customer value while retaining our commitment to customer flexibility and data privacy.”

Zoho Corporation’s in-house AI has evolved over the past decade from proactive to prescriptive to generative to agentic.

Launched in 2015, Zia is Zoho Corporation’s foundational AI, facilitating all intelligent and contextual actions across the company’s ecosystem of apps. Zia possesses a vast and diverse skillset. New skills are being implemented regularly to boost customer experience and drive productivity.