Wema Bank Celebrates 80 Years withValentine Campaign

Wema Bank has launched its “80 Years of Spreading Love” Valentine campaign as part of its 80th-anniversary celebration.The campaign, which started on February 1, 2025, and will run until February 28, 2025, is designed to reward loyalty, strengthen connections, and create unforgettable experiences for customers across all segments.

As part of the campaign, Wema Bank will reward customers through 80 Acts of Love, tailored to meet the unique needs of different generations, lifestyles, and financial needs.

In statement by the financial institution, customers can look forward to rewards, including a N11,000,000 cash prize in the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo Season 4, gift cards, movie tickets, fitness access, and luxury spa treatments.

According to Moruf Oseni, MD/CEO of Wema Bank, the “80 Years of Spreading Love” Valentine campaign is the first in a series of exciting activities leading up to Wema Bank’s grand 80th-anniversary celebration.

“Through 80 Acts of Love, we are rolling out an exclusive bouquet of rewards that will touch the lives of every segment of our customers,” he said.

Oseni emphasised that Wema Bank’s 80th anniversary is not just a celebration of the bank’s milestone, but also a celebration of its customers who have journeyed with the bank through the years. “We are a customer-centric bank, constantly seeking ways to reward their loyalty.

“The campaign offers a wide range of rewards, including free airtime and Uber vouchers for students and young professionals, free SARA health consultations and business promotions for women and families, and discounted loans and cashback rewards for Diaspora and Prestige customers.”