VETERANS FEDERATION OR NIGERIAN LEGION?

This call is on Nigerian veterans to support the proposed Veterans Federation of Nigeria (VFN) that would be a platform that further amplifies the voices of Nigerian veterans and advance their interests.

There is presently a contention among the various factions of veterans groups under the Legion on whether the Nigerian Legion will cease to exist when the Veterans Federation eventually comes on stream.

The Veterans Federation Bill, which has passed the second reading at the National Assembly, is expected to bring together and serve, just like what the Nigerian Legion is presently doing, as umbrella to all Nigerian veterans, irrespective of affiliation, with some groups insisting on continued existence of the Nigerian Legion even after the Bill becomes law.

While calling on all factionalized associations to unite, Nigerian veterans should realize that their collective wisdom is needed now more than ever because, as custodians of legacy of service, it is incumbent to strengthen the bond and ties into a formidable network of support and advocacy.

The recently introduced harmonised terms of condition of service by President Bola Tinubu has generated great interests, we call on the veterans to study the key provisions of the document to ensure that their strategies remain relevant, dynamic and truly effective to the needs of veterans.

This therefore is a call for collaboration, commitment and transparency and relentless pursuit of excellence by those who have given so much to Nigeria, we call for positive contribution of their experiences and shared perspectives so that together veterans could truly enhance their lives.

Veterans should properly weigh the challenges and benefits in the broader context of their interests and mission. Remember the issues concern the welfare of widows, fallen heroes and their children, and therefore no effort to support this would be too much.

As it is the practice in many climes, the military are accorded respect and many privileges in appreciation of their courage and sacrifices in protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria. It is hope that those privileges would be extended and enjoyed by the veterans in Nigeria as well.

Maj. Gen. Abdulmalik Jibril (rtd.), outgoing Chairman of the Nigerian Legion