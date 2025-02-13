UNICEF, WHO, Task Taraba to Sustain Progress in Immunization, Health Coverage

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged the Taraba State Government to sustain the progress made in healthcare delivery in the past three years occasioned by the pact it signed with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) to strengthen primary healthcare in the state.

Similarly, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on the state government to ensure that the structures put in place under the GAVI-MoU remain effective even after external funding is phased out.

Speaking at the handing over of improved healthcare structures to the state government in Jalingo on Wednesday, the Chief of UNICEF, Bauchi Field Office, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, said UNICEF was pleased with the high rating of the state in immunization coverage, improved healthcare system and elimination of zero dose cases in the state.

She noted that while Taraba State has made tremendous progress in primary healthcare delivery, sustaining immunization efforts and expanding access to vaccines remain critical in preventing outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.

Rafique, who was visibly elated by the success of the GAVI MoU, however stressed the need for continued commitment to funding, policy implementation and community engagement to maintain the gains.

She enjoined the government to ensure the timely release of primary healthcare budgetary allocations and tow the line of GAVI by increasing manpower to further strengthen healthcare human resources.

Also speaking on the occasion, the Taraba State Coordinator of WHO, Dr. Nuhu Ningi, highlighted the importance of government ownership and local investment in immunization programmes.

Ningi charged the state government to put machinery in place to sustain the progress recorded in the state through the GAVI MoU, stressing that the structures established must remain effective even after the expiration of the MoU.

Meanwhile, the Head of Service of Taraba State, Dr Ahmed Kara, has affirmed the commitment of the state government to sustaining the achievements recorded through the GAVI MoU.

Kara noted that the administration of Dr Agbu Kefas would continue to invest heavily in healthcare infrastructure and systems,vaccine distribution and public health campaigns, in a bid to safeguard the well-being of children and communities across the state.