Tuggar Congratulates AU Commissioner Bankole Adeoye on Re-election

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has congratulated Ambassador Bankole Adeoye on his re-election as the African Union (AU) Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security.

According to him, Ambassador Bankole’s re-election is a testament to his outstanding leadership, diplomatic expertise, and unwavering commitment to promoting peace, security, and stability across the African continent.

His tenure has been marked by significant strides in conflict resolution, governance, and strengthening Africa’s security architecture.

Tuggar, in his congratulatory message, praised Ambassador Bankole for his tireless efforts in advancing the AU’s peace and security agenda.

He expressed confidence that his continued leadership would further enhance Africa’s collective response to security challenges, democratic governance, and regional cooperation.

He said: “As Nigeria’s representative at the African Union, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye has demonstrated exemplary leadership and dedication to the ideals of African unity, peace, and progress.

“His re-election is a well-deserved recognition of his invaluable contributions. Nigeria remains fully committed to supporting his vision and efforts in fostering a more secure and stable Africa.”

Ambassador Bankole’s reappointment comes at a critical time for Africa, as the continent faces complex security challenges, including conflicts, terrorism, and political instability.

His experience and leadership will be instrumental in strengthening peacekeeping initiatives, conflict prevention mechanisms, and regional integration efforts within the AU framework.

Earlier in the day he was also given an award for his exemplary leadership in advancing the AU Peace and Security Agenda particularly his contributions to Somalia’s peace efforts.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Ali Mohamed Omar, delivered the award on behalf of his government at the African Union Ministerial Committee on Candidatures Within the International System meeting held at the AU Headquarters.

Nigeria continues to play a pivotal role in African diplomacy, and Ambassador Bankole’s re-election emphasizes the country’s influence and commitment to continental peace and development.

The Nigerian government reaffirms its support for his mandate and looks forward to working closely with the AU to address pressing security and political issues.