REFORMING NIGERIA CORRECTIONAL SERVICES

In the annals of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), a transformative chapter

is being written under the leadership of acting Controller General of

Corrections Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche. Since assuming office on 15

December, 2024, following the retirement of his predecessor, Haliru Nababa,

Nwakuche has embarked on a mission to revitalize the NCoS, addressing

longstanding challenges with panache, innovative solutions, and unwavering

commitment.

Born in 1966, in Oguta, Imo State, Nwakuche’s journey in the NCoS spans over three

decades. He commenced his career in 1990 as an Assistant Superintendent of

Corrections, progressively ascending through the ranks to become Deputy

Controller General in 2020. His academic credentials are equally impressive,

holding a Bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Calabar in Cross

River State, a Master’s in Political Science from the University of Lagos, and a

Diploma in French Language. A fellow of the National Institute for Policy and

Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, he is also a recipient of the national honour of

Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

Upon his appointment as Acting Controller General, Nwakuche articulated a clear

vision for the Service, emphasizing the need to build upon existing reforms while

introducing fresh strategies aimed at enhancing security of correctional centres,

promoting inmates’ rehabilitation, addressing the age-long overcrowding

conundrum, and improving the welfare of personnel. He has also underscored the

importance of teamwork, transparency, and innovation in tackling the multifaceted

challenges faced by the service.

One of the most pressing issues confronting the NCoS is the chronic overcrowding

of custodial facilities, which house over 80,000 inmates, many of whom are awaiting trial. Nwakuche is implementing new strategies to alleviate this burden,

focusing on expansion of custodial centres, implementation of non-custodial

measures, collaboration with stakeholders in the administration of criminal justice,

and the enhancement of reformatory programmes. These initiatives aim not only

to decongest facilities but also to facilitate the smooth reintegration of reformed

individuals into society as productive citizens.

More so, the acting Controller General has in this short period in the saddle

demonstrated remarkable leadership in enhancing security across custodial

centres. Drawing from extensive experience he garnered as a former head of the

Operations Directorate of the Service, he is currently implementing strategic

measures to fortify these facilities against breaches, unlawful escapes, and external

aggression. Additionally, he has prioritized intelligence gathering and inter-agency

collaboration, fostering stronger partnerships with sister security agencies to

prevent and swiftly respond to threats.

Recognizing that a motivated and well-trained workforce is pivotal to the success

of the NCoS, Nwakuche has placed significant emphasis on staff training as well as

their general well-being. As the former Deputy Controller General in charge of

Training and Staff Development, he understands the critical role that continuous

training and retraining of his personnel plays in operational efficiency. Under his

leadership, there has been a renewed focus on capacity-building programmes,

aimed at equipping personnel with the skills necessary to navigate the complexities

of contemporary correctional management.

Also, the Acting Controller General has significantly advanced the reformation,

rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates, leveraging his vast experience as the

former head of the Directorate of Inmates Training and Productivity, which saw a

spike in revenue generated from farm centres, workshops and cottage industries. His

tenure has been marked by strategic initiatives that focus on skill acquisition,

ensuring that inmates are better prepared for life after imprisonment. These are

aimed at enhancing employability and reducing recidivism by providing inmates with

viable means of livelihood upon release.

Nwakuche has also been proactive in reshaping the public image and perception of

the NCoS. He is engaging with various stakeholders, including heads of security

agencies, community leaders, non-governmental organizations, and international

partners, to foster collaboration and garner support for the Service. By promoting

staff discipline, transparency and accountability, he seeks to rebuild public trust and

underscore the Service’s commitment to its statutory mandates which has been the

target of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

There is no doubt that since his appointment, Dr. Tunji-Ojo has implemented

significant reforms to modernize correctional centres and bring them up to

international standard. A notable initiative was the release of 4,086 inmates to

address overcrowding, facilitated by N585 million raised through corporate social

responsibility efforts. This move not only reduced inmate numbers but also

alleviated resource strain. Additionally, the daily feeding allowance for inmates was

increased, ensuring better nutrition for incarcerated persons. More so, correctional

facilities have undergone renovations, exemplified by the upgraded Medium Security

Custodial Centre in Kuje, FCT, aligning with global standards

Given Tunji-Ojo’s dedication to public service and nation-building, and the

remarkable strides made under Nwakuche’s stewardship in such a short period, it is

imperative to consider the long-term benefits of sustained leadership in the NCoS.

Nwakuche’s comprehensive experience and understanding of the correctional

system in particular and the criminal justice system in general, coupled with his

innovative approach to reform the system, positions him as the ideal candidate to

lead the NCoS into a new era of excellence.

Therefore, this is an earnest call on the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu whose renewed hope agenda is cascading

all strata of the Nigerian society, including those in the lower rung of the society, to encourage

Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche to continue this lofty transformation

in the Service. Such a decision would not only acknowledge his exemplary service but

also ensure the continuity of the transformative initiatives he has set in motion.

In conclusion, the NCoS stands at a pivotal juncture, with the opportunity to

overcome longstanding challenges through visionary and transformative leadership.

Nwakuche has demonstrated, through action and intent, his dedication to reforming

the system. By confirming and extending his tenure, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

would be endorsing a future where the correctional service fulfills its statutory

mandates, thereby contributing to a safer society and by extension, improved

national security.

