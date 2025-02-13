REFORMING NIGERIA CORRECTIONAL SERVICES
HENRY UDUTCHAY reckons that the acting controller general of the NCoS is poised to address longstanding challenges in the system
In the annals of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), a transformative chapter
is being written under the leadership of acting Controller General of
Corrections Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche. Since assuming office on 15
December, 2024, following the retirement of his predecessor, Haliru Nababa,
Nwakuche has embarked on a mission to revitalize the NCoS, addressing
longstanding challenges with panache, innovative solutions, and unwavering
commitment.
Born in 1966, in Oguta, Imo State, Nwakuche’s journey in the NCoS spans over three
decades. He commenced his career in 1990 as an Assistant Superintendent of
Corrections, progressively ascending through the ranks to become Deputy
Controller General in 2020. His academic credentials are equally impressive,
holding a Bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Calabar in Cross
River State, a Master’s in Political Science from the University of Lagos, and a
Diploma in French Language. A fellow of the National Institute for Policy and
Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, he is also a recipient of the national honour of
Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).
Upon his appointment as Acting Controller General, Nwakuche articulated a clear
vision for the Service, emphasizing the need to build upon existing reforms while
introducing fresh strategies aimed at enhancing security of correctional centres,
promoting inmates’ rehabilitation, addressing the age-long overcrowding
conundrum, and improving the welfare of personnel. He has also underscored the
importance of teamwork, transparency, and innovation in tackling the multifaceted
challenges faced by the service.
One of the most pressing issues confronting the NCoS is the chronic overcrowding
of custodial facilities, which house over 80,000 inmates, many of whom are awaiting trial. Nwakuche is implementing new strategies to alleviate this burden,
focusing on expansion of custodial centres, implementation of non-custodial
measures, collaboration with stakeholders in the administration of criminal justice,
and the enhancement of reformatory programmes. These initiatives aim not only
to decongest facilities but also to facilitate the smooth reintegration of reformed
individuals into society as productive citizens.
More so, the acting Controller General has in this short period in the saddle
demonstrated remarkable leadership in enhancing security across custodial
centres. Drawing from extensive experience he garnered as a former head of the
Operations Directorate of the Service, he is currently implementing strategic
measures to fortify these facilities against breaches, unlawful escapes, and external
aggression. Additionally, he has prioritized intelligence gathering and inter-agency
collaboration, fostering stronger partnerships with sister security agencies to
prevent and swiftly respond to threats.
Recognizing that a motivated and well-trained workforce is pivotal to the success
of the NCoS, Nwakuche has placed significant emphasis on staff training as well as
their general well-being. As the former Deputy Controller General in charge of
Training and Staff Development, he understands the critical role that continuous
training and retraining of his personnel plays in operational efficiency. Under his
leadership, there has been a renewed focus on capacity-building programmes,
aimed at equipping personnel with the skills necessary to navigate the complexities
of contemporary correctional management.
Also, the Acting Controller General has significantly advanced the reformation,
rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates, leveraging his vast experience as the
former head of the Directorate of Inmates Training and Productivity, which saw a
spike in revenue generated from farm centres, workshops and cottage industries. His
tenure has been marked by strategic initiatives that focus on skill acquisition,
ensuring that inmates are better prepared for life after imprisonment. These are
aimed at enhancing employability and reducing recidivism by providing inmates with
viable means of livelihood upon release.
Nwakuche has also been proactive in reshaping the public image and perception of
the NCoS. He is engaging with various stakeholders, including heads of security
agencies, community leaders, non-governmental organizations, and international
partners, to foster collaboration and garner support for the Service. By promoting
staff discipline, transparency and accountability, he seeks to rebuild public trust and
underscore the Service’s commitment to its statutory mandates which has been the
target of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.
There is no doubt that since his appointment, Dr. Tunji-Ojo has implemented
significant reforms to modernize correctional centres and bring them up to
international standard. A notable initiative was the release of 4,086 inmates to
address overcrowding, facilitated by N585 million raised through corporate social
responsibility efforts. This move not only reduced inmate numbers but also
alleviated resource strain. Additionally, the daily feeding allowance for inmates was
increased, ensuring better nutrition for incarcerated persons. More so, correctional
facilities have undergone renovations, exemplified by the upgraded Medium Security
Custodial Centre in Kuje, FCT, aligning with global standards
Given Tunji-Ojo’s dedication to public service and nation-building, and the
remarkable strides made under Nwakuche’s stewardship in such a short period, it is
imperative to consider the long-term benefits of sustained leadership in the NCoS.
Nwakuche’s comprehensive experience and understanding of the correctional
system in particular and the criminal justice system in general, coupled with his
innovative approach to reform the system, positions him as the ideal candidate to
lead the NCoS into a new era of excellence.
Therefore, this is an earnest call on the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu whose renewed hope agenda is cascading
all strata of the Nigerian society, including those in the lower rung of the society, to encourage
Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche to continue this lofty transformation
in the Service. Such a decision would not only acknowledge his exemplary service but
also ensure the continuity of the transformative initiatives he has set in motion.
In conclusion, the NCoS stands at a pivotal juncture, with the opportunity to
overcome longstanding challenges through visionary and transformative leadership.
Nwakuche has demonstrated, through action and intent, his dedication to reforming
the system. By confirming and extending his tenure, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
would be endorsing a future where the correctional service fulfills its statutory
mandates, thereby contributing to a safer society and by extension, improved
national security.
Chief Udutchay writes from Abuja,
hochay2000@yahoo.com, 08091111250