  • Thursday, 13th February, 2025

Parthian Partners Named Joint Issuing House for MOFI’s N100 Billion Real Estate Fund

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Nume Ekeghe

Parthian Partners Limited has been appointed Joint Issuing House for the N100 billion Series II Issuance under the N1 trillion MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund.

The firm noted that the appointment marked a major step in addressing Nigeria’s housing deficit through innovative financing.

As a Joint Issuing House, Parthian Partners would play a pivotal role in structuring and managing the issuance, leveraging its extensive experience in capital markets and financial advisory services.

The firm’s appointment underscored its reputation as a trusted partner in driving large-scale financial initiatives that support national development.

The MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund aims to bridge Nigeria’s housing gap by providing sustainable financing for real estate projects across the country. Parthian Partners’ involvement is expected to enhance the efficiency and success of the Series II Issuance, ensuring that the fund achieves its objectives.

Speaking on the appointment, Managing Director of Parthian Partners, Oluseye Olusoga, said: “We are honoured to be part of this transformative initiative. Our role as Joint Issuing House reflects our commitment to supporting projects that have a lasting impact on Nigeria’s economic growth.

“We look forward to working closely with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) to ensure the success of this issuance.

“We are thankful to MOFI and Dr. Armstrong Takang, the Managing Director of MOFI, for trusting us with this mandate, and deliver we shall,” Olusoga said.

Parthian Partners has a proven track record in managing high-profile financial advisory services. The firm’s expertise in structuring complex transactions and its deep understanding of the Nigerian capital markets make it a valuable partner for MOFI’s ambitious real estate investment programme.

The Series II Issuance is expected to attract significant interest from institutional and retail investors, further solidifying Nigeria’s position as a hub for innovative financial solutions. Parthian Partners’ involvement is a testament to the firm’s capability to deliver on large-scale projects that align with national development goals.

