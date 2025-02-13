Oloyede: JAMB Targets  over Two Million Registration for  2025/2026 Examinations

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





The Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has disclosed that, the board had planned to register over two million candidates for the 2025/2026 JAMB examinations in the country.

Fielding questions from newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, shortly after his monitoring visits to some JAMB CBT centres in the state, Oloyede said, a total number of 420,674 candidates nationwide had so far registered for the 2025/2026 JAMB examination as of Monday afternoon.

He also said 124,632 candidates had entered for the mock JAMB exams, putting the number of trial testing candidates at 331 so far while , “no fewer than 32,435 candidates have registered for the exams as at Monday afternoon in Kwara state.”

Oloyede, therefore, said the exam body had a target of over two million candidates for the exams.

The JAMB registrar, who put the number of underaged registrants (candidates who would be less than 16 years by October) at 4,997 as of Monday afternoon, lambasted those he described as selfish parents that craved to make their children’s educational pursuit as their victory medal.

“You can see how we’re deceiving ourselves in this country. Before the maximum figure would be about 300.

“In a situation when we’ve just started in five days and we have a total number 4996 under-aged registrants. By the end of today, they will be more than 5000.

“Many of these parents have misdirected their children. They want to use their children’s early education to decorate their CVs,” he said.