  • Thursday, 13th February, 2025

Oloyede: JAMB Targets  over Two Million Registration for  2025/2026 Examinations

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has disclosed  that, the board had planned to register over two million candidates for the 2025/2026 JAMB examinations in the country.

Fielding  questions from newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, shortly after his monitoring visits to some JAMB CBT centres in the state, Oloyede said,  a total number of 420,674 candidates nationwide had so far registered  for the 2025/2026 JAMB examination  as of Monday afternoon.

He also said 124,632 candidates had entered for the mock JAMB exams, putting the number of trial testing candidates at 331 so far while , “no fewer than 32,435 candidates have registered for the exams as at Monday afternoon in Kwara state.”

Oloyede, therefore, said the exam body had a target of over  two million candidates for the exams.

The JAMB registrar, who put the number of underaged registrants (candidates who would be less than 16 years by October) at 4,997 as of Monday afternoon, lambasted those he described as selfish parents that craved to make their children’s educational pursuit as their victory medal.

“You can see how we’re deceiving ourselves in this country. Before the maximum figure would be about 300.

“In a situation when we’ve just started in five days and we have a total number 4996 under-aged registrants. By the end of today, they will be more than 5000.

“Many of these parents have misdirected their children. They want to use their children’s early education to decorate their CVs,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.