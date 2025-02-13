Nigeria’s Grammy Winner, Tems, Joins San Diego FC Ownership Group

San Diego FC (SDFC) on Wednesday announced that Grammy award winning singer, Tems (real names Temilade Openiyi), through her company, The Leading Vibe, is the latest addition to the Club’s ownership group.

According to a statement issued by the club, Tems is brings her creative spirit and passion for community to the world of soccer as SDFC’s Club Partner.

“We are delighted that Tems has joined San Diego FC as a Club Partner,” said SDFC Chairman, Sir Mohamed Mansour. “Tems is a globally significant artist who will help us to reach new audiences and spread the word about our unique project, which of course has its foundations in sub-Saharan Africa through the unique Right to Dream organization.”

“Tems is an extraordinary artist and cultural force worldwide,” said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. “We are honored to have her join our Club and bring her visionary perspective to San Diego FC. Her passion for empowering the next generation aligns perfectly with our mission, and her commitment to creating opportunities for young talent domestically and globally reflects the core values of Right to Dream.

“We also look forward to creating meaningful connections between the music world and San Diego FC, uniting communities through the shared power of culture and sport.”

While also speaking on the partnership, Tems, admitted to being thrilled by becoming a part of San Diego FC.“I am thrilled to join San Diego FC’s ownership group and to be part of a Club that celebrates creativity, culture, and the power of community,” said SDFC Club Partner Tems. “Football has a unique way of bringing people together, and I am excited to help build something special in San Diego, a city that thrives on diversity and innovation.”

The artiste will be joining a distinguished group of Club Partners who share a commitment to excellence and community engagement, including trailblazing actress Issa Rae, World Cup-winning footballer Juan Mata, retired U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, and founding partner and San Diego Padres’ perennial MLB All-Star Manny Machado.