Nigerian Navy Intercepts Smugglers, Seizes Contraband in Lagos Operations 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT has recorded significant successes in recent maritime security operations, leading to notable arrests and seizures within the Lagos maritime environment. This was disclosed by the Commander of NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Paul Ponfa Nimmyel, during a press briefing today in Lagos.

Commodore Nimmyel, who recently assumed office, stated that the operations, conducted between 10 and 11 February 2025, align with the Chief of the Naval Staff’s (CNS) Strategic Directives 2023–2026 and reinforce security within Lagos and its environs.

On Sunday, 10 February 2025, the Western Regional Control Centre of Falcon Eye Alignment detected suspicious movement of a large wooden boat around the Lagos anchorage. Acting on this intelligence, the NNS BEECROFT Quick Response Team (QRT) stationed at Tarkwa Bay intercepted the vessel as it attempted to flee towards Benin Republic. The boat, carrying seven suspects, was found with 408 empty drums, three pumping machines, and eight Yamaha 40HP outboard engines. The interception prevented what could have been a significant economic loss.

In a separate operation on the same day, the Base QRT, acting on credible intelligence, arrested two suspects near Topo, Badagry. The suspects were in a boat carrying a 40HP Yamaha outboard engine and were allegedly en route to supply the engine to suspected smugglers at sea. Further investigations revealed intercepted telephone conversations confirming their involvement in the smuggling network.

Additionally, in the early hours of Tuesday, 11 February 2025, the Base QRT intercepted 28 bags of cannabis sativa, weighing over 756kg, at Long Jetty, Ibeche Beach. Although the culprits fled upon sighting security personnel, the confiscated contraband has been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and possible prosecution. Other confiscated items and arrested suspects were also transferred to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), following the Nigerian Navy’s Standard Operating Procedures.

Commodore Nimmyel reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to enforcing the directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, Admiralty Medal, in eradicating maritime crimes. He warned individuals engaged in illegal oil bunkering and illicit drug trafficking to desist, stating that NNS BEECROFT remains resolute in its mission to rid Nigeria’s waterways of criminal activities.

The Nigerian Navy continues to collaborate with other security and law enforcement agencies to safeguard the nation’s maritime domain.