  • Thursday, 13th February, 2025

LCCI Commends Customs for Suspending 4% FOB Levy

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has commended the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for its prompt response in suspending the 4.0 per cent Free on Board (FOB) levy on imports into Nigeria.

The chamber said that “this decision is a positive response to the concerns raised by the business community regarding the adverse economic implications of the levy on trade, investment, and a conducive business environment.”

According to the Director General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, “we are pleased that the NCS has taken swift action to suspend the levy.

“This demonstrates a commitment to stakeholder engagement and responsiveness to the realities facing businesses operating in Nigeria.

“With the drive to curb our rising inflation, any additional cost to businesses should be avoided at this time.”

Almona said that as an advocate for a conducive business environment, the LCCI remained committed to constructive dialogue with government agencies to ensure policies that foster economic growth, enhance trade efficiency, and promote ease of doing business.

She said: “We urge continued collaboration between policymakers and the private sector in shaping regulatory frameworks that support sustainable economic development.

“We appreciate the NCS for listening to the concerns of businesses and taking decisive action in the interest of economic stability.

“The chamber will continue to engage with all relevant stakeholders to ensure policies that support Nigeria’s economic growth and competitiveness in the global market.

“We urge the government to continue prioritising policies that create an enabling environment for businesses, attract investment, and stimulate economic growth.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.