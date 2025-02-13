Expert Extends USA Remote Jobs Training to Enugu

Real estate development expert, Kene Onyia, has stressed the importance of virtual real estate and remote jobs to peoples’ development, especially now that the economy is striving.

Onyia, who is a USA Property Consultant and the Chief Executive Officer of Kenburger Homes, an estate firm with presence in Nigeria and USA, disclosed that the firm planned one-day training for the citizens of Enugu on real estate and remote jobs.

Impressed by the remarkable strides made by the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, in creating jobs through innovative initiatives like fashion skills training and partnerships with organisations such as ANAMCO, Onyia said he was inspired to extend the remote training to Enugu as a result of the governor’s vision and commitment to empowering Ndi Enugu.

According to him, in today’s digital age, the concept of remote work has opened up a world of possibilities, saying the virtual real estate industry, in particular, offers a plethora of job opportunities that can be explored from anywhere in the world. He said with over 10 different job roles available; the sector has the potential to provide employment for thousands of individuals.

To tap into this vast potential, “I’m excited to announce an intensive one-day training programme in Enugu, scheduled for April 2025. The initiative aims to equip Ndi Enugu with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in virtual real estate and remote jobs. By providing access to these opportunities, we hope to empower the people of Enugu State to take control of their economic futures,” he stated.

He said Enugu State was been selected for the pilot scheme, with plans to expand the initiative to Lagos and Abuja by the end of the year, adding that the strategic approach will enable the firm to refine its training programme, gather valuable feedback, and create a scalable model for replication in other regions.

“Whether you are a student, a working professional, or an entrepreneur, the training programme has the potential to transform your life and open doors to new career paths,” he further said.

Onyia appreciated the governor for his tireless efforts in promoting economic growth and development in the state. He said by partnering his administration, “I am confident that we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of Ndi Enugu.”