Ebonyi Killings: ‘Why Police Arrested Igboayaka Who Predicted Attack‘

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Coordinator of Ishielu North Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, Emeka Odanwu said that Police have arrested the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, who predicted the attack on Nkalaha community two days ahead. The attack claimed 15 lives.

Addressing journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, Odanwu noted that he was the one that petitioned the police on the utterances of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council leader which led to his arrest.

He said Igboayaka must be investigated by security agencies over his comments on the killings.

“I am here to put the records straight on the circumstances surrounding the arrest of one Igboayaka O. Igboayaka”.

“On the 31st day of January 2025, one Mr. Igboayaka issued a press statement that the people of Obeagu, Nkalaha and Egedegede should gear up their security network as there was an impending attack on them.”

“Two days later, precisely on the 2nd of February 2025, being a Sunday, the people of Amagu village in Nkalaha community were attacked, and about 15 people were killed, and houses were burnt. It is safe to say that his prediction became a reality.”

“While we were still in grief and trying to unravel what happened to us, the said Igboayaka also released another statement that he informed the Governor of Ebonyi state four days before the attack”.

“Our pains and fears were deepened by the audacity of his claims. We strongly believe that he knows a lot that needs to be shared with the security agencies”.

“Therefore, on the 5th day of February 2025, I wrote a petition in my capacity as the Development Centre Coordinator calling on the police to please invite Mr Igboayaka to investigate the said statements as he may have valuable information as to what led to the mindless massacre of our people on the said 2nd of February 2025”.

“I took that responsibility because some other places he mentioned like Obeagu and Egedegede still fall under Ishielu North Development Centre and since his first prediction came to pass the people of our Development Centre are presently apprehensive and scared of the unknown considering the precision with which his prediction came to pass.”

“We decided to toe this lawful path of going to the police to enable him to share with the police the same intelligence he had claimed to have shared with the Governor. This will undoubtedly help the police to unravel the identities of the persons behind the dastardly act perpetrated against our people”.

“Moreover, it will forestall the reoccurrence of the ugly incident in our place, particularly in the areas he mentioned in his press release. This is the reason for his arrest. We believe Mr. Igboayaka has a responsibility to tell the police the sources of his intelligence”.

“If the police investigate him and he provides satisfactory and evidence-based explanation, so be it. But in the contrary, if he is found culpable, we demand that he should be made to face the full weight of the law. Our people are still traumatised over the unforgettable experience of the 2nd February, 2025”.

“Though we have actually geared up our security network around our environs to avoid a repeat occurrence, normalcy is gradually returning now in our place, particularly in Amagu Nkalaha”.

“The security agents have been doing their best and are working round the clock to forestall further breakdown of law and order in our Development Centre among which is the ongoing investigation”, Odanwu said.

The Council boss further called the people to remain steadfast and calm and allow them to unravel the identities of attackers.