Amotekun Rescues 16 Victims of Sexual Abuse in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta





Men of the Ogun State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, yesterday, rescued 25 alleged victims of sexual abuse.

The victims whose ages range between 12 and 27 were rescued from a brothel, Rail Line Hotel, located in Ifo, headquarters of Ifo Local Government Area, Ogun State

The rescued girls mostly teenagers, were brought to the headquarters of the state security agency in Abeokuta along with their “carer” named Mrs. Idem Nwanna Joy.

Parading the girls with their trafficker before journalists in Abeokuta, the Amotekun Corps Commander, Brigadier Alade Adedigba (rtd), said the girls, were rescued early Wednesday, sequel to information received from people in Ifo.

According to the commander, 14 of the girls were from Akwa-Ibom State and one each from Cross River and Delta State, respectively.

Adedigba said a sum of N819, 600, were recovered from the alleged trafficker of the victims, who were being kept at Railway Line Hotel, Ifo, said to be owned by one Mrs. Yemisi Oguntoro, who is still at large.

Also recovered from the hotel are rolls of tissue papers, drugs and other medication suspected to be energy enhancer and packs of condoms.

Adedigba said: “What we are seeing is one of the products of the commitment of Governor Dapo Abiodun to enhance security and improve on welfare of residents of the state.

“You recall that the Amotekun did Passing Out Parade of additional men and women to enhance its operation at an event witnessed by the governor and other stakeholders, as the agency had recruited more personnel for effective coverage of the state.

“Ogun State shall not be a safe haven for criminal elements of any type.”

Adedigba said the security agency, would hand over the matter to the National Agency for Prohibition in Traffic of Persons (NAPTP) for proper action.

Some of the girls said they were made to swear to an oath while naked with holy books, so that they will not disclose what was happening and not to run away.

One of them who disclosed that she sleeps with up to 10 men in a day, said it was madam that they normally collect whatever they made saying that madam only buy them food.

Speaking with journalists, the alleged trafficker of the girls, Idem Joy, said the girls were brought to her by their relatives and another woman still at large, said some of them were using part of the money they make to feed their children and that she also sends the those who brought them.

However, the woman said any of the girls were free to go if they wanted.