AfreximBank-facilitated Hospital Complex Abuja Starts Operations June

•Nigeria to save over $1.1 billion annually on medical tourism

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) Abuja, a world class tertiary medical institution spearheaded by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with King’s College Hospital, London said it has reached a crucial phase in the project’s finalisation.

Speaking on the progress of construction, during a Site a Tour on Tuesday, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of both Afreximbank and AMCE, Prof. Benedict Oramah, said the facility will cater for the healthcare needs of over 350,000 patients across Africa.

He further said that the health facility will “create 3,000 jobs, stimulate Intra-African trade in medical services, and strengthen critical supply chains in pharmaceuticals and healthcare delivery”.

Most importantly, he said that it will help Nigeria retain the over $1.1 billion lost annually to outbound medical tourism, redirecting those resources towards strengthening our own systems.

He further stated: This initiative is more than an investment in infrastructure – it is an investment in Africa’s future.

Oramah stated: “The Africa Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) represents a defining moment in Africa’s pursuit of self-sufficiency in healthcare. For too long, our continent has borne the heavy burden of non-communicable diseases, capital flight from medical tourism, and the exodus of skilled professionals seeking opportunities abroad. AMCE is set to change that narrative.

“By delivering world-class, lifesaving care to over 350,000 patients within its first five years, this facility will ensure that quality healthcare is no longer a privilege reserved for those who can afford to travel overseas.

“Through strategic partnerships with governments, international stakeholders, and the private sector, we are demonstrating that Africa has both the ambition and the capability to provide world-class healthcare for its people.

“The AMCE is not just a medical facility; it is a statement of intent, a symbol of progress, and a beacon of hope for a healthier, more self-reliant continent”.

Oramah said that the hospital project is a proactive investment in the well-being of millions, adding that from early diagnostics to advanced treatment and long-term disease management, AMCE will provide a seamless continuum of care that improves patient outcomes.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation Senator George Akume said that the Africa Medical Centre of Excellence is a shining example of what strategic investment and collaboration can achieve.

“This project will not only position Nigeria as a hub for cutting-edge medical services but also create jobs and drive innovation in the sector,” he said.

On his part, Deputy Senate President Senator Barau Jibrin, said: “The Africa Medical Centre of Excellence represents a transformative leap for healthcare in Nigeria and across the continent. Witnessing the rapid progress of this project reaffirms our commitment to fostering world-class medical infrastructure that will provide accessible and high-quality care for all”.

Speaking at the event, Brian Deaver, Chief Executive Officer of AMCE, highlighted the hospital’s impact.

He said: “The Africa Medical Centre of Excellence is not just a hospital – it is a bold step toward reshaping the future of specialised healthcare in Africa.

“By integrating cutting-edge medical technologies, pioneering research, and world-class training, AMCE is creating a sustainable healthcare ecosystem that will set new standards for medical excellence across the continent”.

As of February 2025, all civil and structural works have been completed, with rigorous quality assurance and control measures ensuring the highest construction standards.

External roadworks and infrastructure services are also advancing, marking a crucial phase in the project’s finalisation.

AMCE Campus when fully completed will as a centre of excellence in healthcare, education, and research.

Future phases will include a second 350-bed hospital facility, a medical and nursing school, a medical and sciences foundation, a dedicated medical office suite and research centre, as well as medical residences and a medical lodge to support patients and healthcare professionals alike.