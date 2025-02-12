Unilever Nigeria Records 44% Revenue Growth

Unilever Nigeria Plc has released its unaudited interim report for the 12 months period ended 31st December 2024. In the report, the company recorded turnover of N149.8 billion in the period under review which represents 44 per cent growth compared to N103.9 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2023.

The breakdown of the performance shows that the company recorded a gross profit of N55.7 billion for the period ended 31st December 2024 which is 75 per cent increase versus N31.9 billion reported for the same period 2023.

The result for the total business shows a net profit of N15.9 billion in 2024 compared to a net profit of N8.4 billion in 2023, which is 88 per cent improvement.

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria, Tobi Adeniyi, said: “Our year-on-year sustained growth trajectory is a testament to our commitment of serving consumers with our best brands to meet their daily needs of improved health and hygiene.”

“While we are pleased with our performance progress riding on the pillars of operational efficiency, cost optimisation, purposeful brands and increasing market share across key categories, we are committed to growing our business to enhance our socioeconomic impact in the country.”

As the longest serving manufacturing company in Nigeria at over a hundred years, Unilever Nigeria is committed to ensuring continuous investment in Nigeria through its brands and operations.