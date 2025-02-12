Tunde Ayeni Sues Adaobi Alagwu over Child Paternity Row

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Businessman, Dr. Tunde Ayeni, has dragged an Abuja based lady, Ms. Adaobi Alagwu before an Abuja Customary Court, over the paternity of a child given birth to by the respondent.

The plaintiff is specifically denying being the father of the said child referred to as “X” in the suit.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, Counsel to Ayeni, Silas Onu applied to withdraw the earlier suit on the grounds of improper service.

Following the striking out of the first suit, Onu informed the court that a fresh petition had been filed before the court based on the same subject and same properly served on the respondent.

Respondent counsel, who confirmed receipt of service of the suit apologized to the court for the absence of the respondent in court.

He further stated that the respondent is still within time to file her defence.

At this point, the court asked the respondent’s counsel whether he is denying that the sum paid by Dr. Ayeni to Adaobi family has not been refunded to the complainant.

The lawyer, however, answered that the said money has been refunded but added they are yet to file their defense.

Adjourning the matter, the court stressed that the respondent should serve all the process of their reply on the complainant and that parties should be in court at the next adjourned date for trial.

The court subsequently adjourned till February 17 for hearing of the said suit.

Speaking with journalists after the proceedings, Dr. Ayeni, who attended the court session with his wife, said, “the matter is about one rabble rouser girl trying to malign me that she has a child for me. Initially, when I thought it was real, I took some responsible steps. But later I discovered that it was all a set up I therefore took immediate steps to reverse those steps.

“The money I paid because of the child has been returned. I just want a clear record to make it convincingly and unambiguously clear that there is no connection between me and the lady. She’s a gold digger but this time, she has met with the wrong person.

“That is why I brought her to court here so that matters are laid to rest once and for all.

“I have records of all the events, and we are ready to prove our case.”