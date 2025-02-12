Tinubu’s Commitment to Ogoni Development Receives Endorsement

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Former Rivers State chairman of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Dr. Mike Nwielaghi, has expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to the development of Ogoniland.

Nwielaghi who is the current chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ogoni Trust Fund, Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), made the assertion when he led hundreds of his kinsmen to the peace and dialogue meeting at the Peace and Freedom Centre in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, over the weekend.

The HYPREP Trustees chairman said that Tinubu’s past experiences working alongside Ogoni leaders have equipped him with a deep understanding of the community’s struggles.

He said: “President BolaTinubu has a deep understanding of the Ogoni people’s struggles, having been an ally to our leaders in the past”.

Nwielaghi emphasised that Tinubu’s understanding is crucial in addressing the unique challenges faced by the Ogoni people, including environmental degradation, poverty, and lack of infrastructure.

The former AD chairman praised President Tinubu’s administration for engaging with the community in a democratic manner, rather than relying on force or power.

“We thank the federal government; we thank President Bola Tinubu because they are not coming with the force of power and the force of government, and they are discussing with the people in a democratic manner.”

He further commended the government’s willingness to listen to the concerns of the Ogoni people and to work with them in finding solutions to their problems. This approach, he believes, is essential in building trust and fostering a sense of ownership among the Ogoni people.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to the Ogoni people, citing the establishment of the University of Environment, the completion of the East-West road, and the possibility of creating a new state for the Ogoni people.

These projects, he noted, have the potential to transform the lives of the Ogoni people and to provide them with opportunities for economic growth and development.

The former AD chairman also acknowledged the government’s efforts to clean up the environment and to restore the damaged ecosystem in Ogoniland.

He urged the Ogoni people to unite behind the president’s vision for their development, advising them to “bury the hatchet” and cooperate with the federal government’s efforts to resume oil production in Ogoniland.

He emphasised the importance of unity and cooperation in achieving the desired goals and in ensuring that the Ogoni people benefit from the government’s initiatives.

Nwielaghi also advised the Ogoni people to be patient and to trust the government’s commitment to their development and commended the federal government for its financial contributions to the HYPREP in the cleanup of the Ogoniland.

Nwielaghi clarified that the federal government, through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), is the largest contributor to the project.

He noted that the government’s financial support has been crucial in enabling HYPREP to carry out its mandate and to provide relief to the Ogoni people.

Nwielaghi also acknowledged the contributions of other partners, including Shell, AGIP, and Total, and expressed his gratitude to them for their support.

He emphasised the importance of sustainable funding in ensuring that HYPREP’s projects are completed and that Ogoni people continue to benefit from them and assured the president of frugal and effective utilisations of funds allocated to HYPREP, adding that the project’s implementation is transparent and accountable of every Kobo received.

Nwielaghi explained that HYPREP is currently executing over 130 projects, including a centre of excellence, power supply, specialist hospitals in Kpite, cottage hospitals in Buan, livelihood programs, reticulation water supply, shoreline protection, mangrove planting, and scholarship grants.

Nwielaghi stressed that consistent funding is necessary to ensure the sustainability of the mentioned projects and urged the federal government to provide additional grants or include HYPREP in the budget.