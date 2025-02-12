SpIN Set to Crown First National Champion

Funmi Ogundare

The highly anticipated finals of Spellingbee In Nigeria (SpIN) is scheduled to hold on February 15, at the residence of the US Consul General in Lagos. The event aims to reshape the traditional spelling competition by focusing not just on memorisation, but on developing critical thinking, language comprehension, and communication skills.

The programme is supported by the American Business Council, the US Consulate in Nigeria, Rotary Club VI East, the Lucid Education Initiative, and Lagos State, with Indomie as the primary sponsor and Checkers Custard as a co-sponsor.

Eugenia Tachie-Menson, convener of Spellingbee In Nigeria and affiliate of the renowned Scripps National Spelling Bee in the USA, expressed her excitement about the competition’s success in its inaugural edition, adding that the competition will also equip students with valuable life skills that can help them excel academically and professionally.

“We’re thrilled with the warm reception the competition has received from parents, students, and educators. This goes beyond spelling, it builds confidence, public speaking skills, and deductive reasoning, preparing students for global opportunities,” she said.

According to her, the final event will feature 64 talented students from Abuja, Taraba, Osun, and Lagos States, all vying for the chance to become the first Nigerian to represent the country at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the United States in May 2025. “This marks a historic moment as Nigeria joins Ghana as the only two African countries to participate in this prestigious global competition, which has been held for over a century. The winner will receive an all-expense-paid trip to the US, where they will proudly represent Nigeria.”

She explained that Spellingbee In Nigeria has garnered significant support from private school owners, parents, and educational stakeholders who recognise its value in promoting academic excellence and literacy. “Although the finals is an invitation-only event for the diplomatic community, educational leaders, executives, and media representatives, the public, including parents and educators, are encouraged to join in celebrating the achievements of these promising young minds. Their success will inspire the nation and demonstrate the bright future ahead for Nigerian education,” she stressed.