Sickle Cell Foundation: MultiChoice Nigeria Donates Medical Supplies Valued at N1.6bn

MultiChoice Nigeria, a leading pay TV provider and owner of DStv and GOtv, has further demonstrated its commitment to improving healthcare delivery with the donation of medical supplies valued at N1.6billion to the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria (SCFN).

The donation comprises vital medical items, including personal protective equipment (PPE) isolation gowns, test kits, and medical infrared thermometers.

These items are aimed at supporting the foundation’s ongoing efforts to provide healthcare services to individuals living with sickle cell disorder and enhancing preparedness for medical emergencies across their nationwide partner hospital network.

Speaking on the gesture, John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer of West Africa, MultiChoice, remarked, “We remain dedicated to improving the well-being of our communities through strategic interventions that create a lasting impact.

“The Sickle Cell Foundation plays a crucial role in advancing healthcare for individuals living with sickle cell disorder, and we are proud to support their important mission with this donation.”

Receiving the items, Dr. Annette Akinsete, National Director/CEO Sickle Cell Foundation of Nigeria, commended MultiChoice for its continued support to the Foundation.

“On behalf of the foundation, I appreciate MultiChoice for this gesture. This is a big deal to us. MultiChoice has always been a huge supporter of the Foundation, and we appreciate what you have done and are still doing.

“A bulk of these items will go to Massey Street Children’s Hospital and some will be sent to our partner hospitals across the country,” Akinsete said.

This initiative underscores MultiChoice’s dedication to making a meaningful impact through strategic partnerships that address critical healthcare challenges and enriching lives of vulnerable populations across Africa.

In 2009, MultiChoice Nigeria signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the SCFN and has continued to support the foundation through various interventions.

Some of these include donation of vehicles, partnership on counselling workshops, fundraising and broadcast of awareness documentaries on key facts about sickle cell disease on its DStv and GOtv platforms.