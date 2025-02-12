Omuvwie New Book Sparks Conversation on Nigeria’s Past, Present, Future

Sunday Okobi

A provocative new book: ‘No Nigerian Will Make Heaven? Tales from an Aspiring Failed Nation-State’, is generating buzz for its unflinching critique of Nigeria’s past, present and future.

Written by Peter Aghogho Omuvwie, the 430-page book is a mix of memoir, social commentary, and satire that forces Nigerians to confront their reality. Released on December 10, 2024, by Maple Publishers, the book has been hailed as a must-read for its honest and humorous portrayal of the Nigerian condition. Omuvwie said his central thesis is that “if heaven operates on integrity, justice, and fairness, then Nigerians may struggle to get in due to their culture of corner-cutting and survival instincts.”

The book takes readers on a journey through Nigeria’s history, from colonial rule to independence, and into the present-day realities of corruption and bad governance.

The reviewers of the piece praised the book for its entertainment value, informative storytelling, and ability to challenge readers’ assumptions about Nigeria. The book’s language and references are unapologetically Nigerian, making it a relatable and engaging read for citizens.

“’No Nigerian Will Make Heaven?’ is available at Roving Heights Bookstores nationwide. Readers are encouraged to grab a copy, join the conversation, and reflect on the book’s thought-provoking themes,” the writer stated.

One of the reviewers noted that: “If you’ve ever found yourself shaking your head at the state of things in Nigeria, muttering ‘God, a beg’ under your breath, or questioning whether change is even possible, this book is for you.”