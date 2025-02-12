NPFL: Insurance Throw Gate Open for Clash with  Enyimba Today 

Femi Solaja

Determined to escape the drop in the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), hosts, Bendel Insurance FC have thrown the gates of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City wide open for their fans to come and rally around the team this afternoon as they take on former champions, Enyimba FC.

The Benin Arsenal have had a turbulent season and were kept afloat week in and week out especially after losing many of their away matches but playing against another desperate side still aiming for another shot at continental football next season, at least a point in Benin will help in no small means.

With their rescheduled Match-day 20 fixture between Bendel Insurance and Enyimba in Benin City on the horizon, the club decided to go this route to encourage their numerous fans to be in the stand this afternoon.

The announcement by the Benin Arsenals on social media yesterday created abuzz for their home supporters to come out enmasse and back the team as they aim for victory and the precious three points at stake.

Bendel Insurance are currently fighting against relegation this season. Under Coach Greg Ikhenoba, they have achieved seven wins, seven draws, and eight losses from 22 matches, placing them 16th in the league on 25 points.

In their most recent match, they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Shooting Stars at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

TODAY

NPFL

B’Insurance v Enyimba

K’Pillars v El Kanemi

Kwara Utd v Shooting

UCL Playoffs

Results

Man City – Madrid

Brest 0-3 PSG

Juventus – PSV

Sporting – Dortmund

Today

C’Brugge v Atalanta

Celtic v B’Munich

Feyenoord v Milan

Monaco v Benfica