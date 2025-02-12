Chief Marketing Officer of TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya, has said that the brand’s involvement with football, resonates with same qualities that the Big Bull Rice stands for.

“The spirit of football aligns perfectly with our brand values. Football is about strength, endurance, and teamwork — the very same qualities that Big Bull Rice stands for. We want to celebrate excellence, not just on the pitch, but in every aspect of life. That’s why our commitment to quality resonates deeply with Nigerians,” observed the chief marketing officer of TGI Group.

While many brands jump on the football train with campaigns that fade after the final whistle, the Big Bull of Football has taken a different, more immersive approach.

With a consistent stream of engaging content, Big Bull Rice has found a way to merge food and sport, creating a narrative that feels deeply authentic to Nigerian football culture.

From celebrating legendary players to fueling match-day debates and hyping up score predictions, the brand has brought real energy to the game. Their posts on social media aren’t just ads — they feel like they were crafted by true football lovers.

According to a die-hard Manchester City fan, Kunle Adebayo, “Big Bull Rice gets it. They don’t just sponsor football — they live and breathe it. Their posts keep the football conversation going, whether it’s celebrating a big win, hyping up rivalries, or making fans like me feel part of the action,” observed Adebayo.

Beyond the online buzz, the Big Bull of Football has turned every football moment into a shared experience. Whether it’s the thrill of a Tottenham vs. Arsenal clash or the intensity of a European showdown between Inter Milan and Monaco, Big Bull Rice has embedded itself into the football narrative, making fans feel seen, heard, and celebrated.

One of their most strategic moves this season has been their collaboration with ThaEdoBoy, a Nigerian influencer whose witty, unfiltered takes on football have made him the fans’ favorite.

With this partnership, Big Bull Rice has effortlessly engaged younger audiences, adding humor, relatability, and interactive challenges to the football conversation.

From scoreline predictions to banter about teams like Inter Milan and Girona, ThaEdoBoy’scontent has amplified Big Bull Rice’s voice in the football space, giving fans a reason to engage beyond the game itself.

The response has been overwhelming. Fans aren’t just watching the Big Bull of Football’s content — they’re actively engaging, sharing their own football stories, opinions, and predictions. This two-way interaction has turned Big Bull Rice from a brand into an essential part of the football culture in the country.

In the words of online sport journalist, Seyi Phillips, “I’ve covered many brands that activate around football, but most are looking for short-term impact — visibility for the season, then onto the next campaign. Big Bull Rice is different. “They’re not just showing up for the game; they’re playing the long game. They’ve embedded themselves into the heart of the sport, tapping into what football truly means to Nigerians.

“This isn’t just another sponsorship. This is football, the Big Bull of Football way,” concludes the sports journalist.