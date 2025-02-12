Nigeria to Host Afreximbank’s 2025 Annual Meetings

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





Nigeria has officially signed an agreement to host the 2025 Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM2025) in Abuja, reinforcing the country’s leadership in African trade and economic development.

The signing ceremony took place today at the Federal Ministry of Finance Headquarters, Abuja.

A statement issued last night said the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, representing the Nigerian government, signed for the country Afreximbank President, Prof. Benedict Oramah, signed for the Pan-African bank.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mrs Lydia Shehu Jafiya; Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Mr Raymond Omenka; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Kachollom Shangti Daju; Trade and investment, Ambassador Nura Abba;

State House, Temitope Peter Fashedemi alongside other senior government officials, business leaders, and financial experts were present at the event.

In his address at the event, the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, highlighted the significance of hosting the prestigious meetings.

“Nigeria is honoured to host the 2025 Afreximbank Annual Meetings, which will serve as a critical platform to drive discussions on trade financing, economic growth, and investment opportunities across Africa,” he said.

He added that the event “is a testament to our commitment to strengthening Africa’s financial sector and positioning Nigeria as a hub for economic transformation.”

On his part, Afreximbank President, Prof. Benedict Oramah commended Nigeria’s leadership in promoting trade and economic development, noting that the country’s hosting of the event would further reinforce its influence in shaping Africa’s financial landscape.

The Afreximbank Annual Meetings attract policymakers, investors, and financial experts from across the world to deliberate on Africa’s economic challenges and opportunities.

The 2025 edition will focus on enhancing trade financing for African businesses, strengthening cross-border trade and payment systems,expanding opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as Africa’s role in global trade and industrialisation

The AAM2025 is scheduled to take place in Abuja from June 23 to June 27, 2025, with over 5,000 delegates expected to participate in the high-level discussions.