House Summons Health Minister Over Critical Power Situation At UCH

• Urges FG to declare state of emergency in health sector

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has summoned the Minister of Health, Ali Pate, to account for the decadence and provide a comprehensive plan to address the critical power situation at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

The House also invited UCH Chief Medical Director to provide insight into the situation, and collaborate with the Minister of Health to find a lasting solution.

The green chamber also urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the health sector, specifically addressing the critical situation at UCH.

It further urged the Minister of Power, Adedayo Adelabu, to ensure immediate proactive steps are taken towards restoration of power to the institution to ensure its continuing functionality.

The resolutions of the House was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved at plenary on Wednesday by Hon. Afolabi Afuape.

Presenting the motion, the lawmaker said UCH is the foremost, and of course, a critical healthcare institution that provides essential medical services in Nigeria;

Afuape noted that the institution had previously received medical tourists from abroad, and had hitherto generated substantial revenue into the coffers of the nation.

He expressed concern that this vital healthcare institution has been thrown into a persistent blackout that has lasted for almost three months by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) over a whooping electricity bill of N495 million slammed on the hospital.

The lawmaker expressed worry that the precarious situation has severely impacted the institution’s ability to render adequate medical services to the people, resulting in avoidable loss of lives and livelihood, as well as emotional distress to Nigerians;

Afuape stated that the situation has become embarrassing to the extent that relatives of patients now bring power generators and solar inverter appliances to the hospital.

The resolution of the House are: “Urge the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the health sector, specifically addressing the critical situation at the University College Hospital, Ibadan;

“Urge the Honourable Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, to ensure immediate proactive steps are taken towards restoration of power to the institution to ensure its continuing functionality;

“Summon the Honourable Minister of Health before the House Committee on Health to account for the decadence and provide a comprehensive plan to address the situation.”

The House also mandated the Minister of Health and the Chief Medical Director to provide a detailed report on the actions taken to address the situation within two weeks.