Funding Suspension: Ogun Reassures Citizens on Continued HIV/AIDS Services

James Sowole in Abeokuta





In response to the recent announcement from the US declaring a 90-day suspension of funding support for public health programmes, including the HIV/AIDS initiative through USAID, the Ogun State Government has taken proactive measures to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services for its citizens.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, in a statement, said that both the federal and state governments are committed to ensuring the organisation’s withdrawal of support does not create a vacuum

He emphasised the determination of the Prince Dapo Abiodun’s administration to guarantee continuous treatment, care, and support for People Living with HIV in the state.

To counter the potential impact of the funding stoppage, the commissioner said the government has implemented several measures to ensure HIV test kits remain readily available across hospitals, including state and primary healthcare centers, guaranteeing that all citizens have access to free HIV testing.

According to her, treatment facilities would remain open to support ongoing drug pick-up and the initiation of antiretroviral medications (ARVs) for newly diagnosed patients at all 43 ART sites throughout the state.

For HIV-exposed infants, she reiterated that access to the Early Infant Diagnosis test would continue at two designated m-PIMA (Point-of-Care Immune Marker Analysis) laboratories located at Oba Ademola Maternity Hospital and General Hospital, Owode, adding that the state has also assured that all eligible clients requiring viral load testing would receive necessary blood sample collection, with logistical support for sample transport.

Coker further disclosed that existing mentor mothers would be engaged alongside government staff to facilitate the provision of HIV services during this critical time, saying the state Ministry of Health will oversee and coordinate ART sites to ensure a seamless continuum of care.

“The state government has set up mechanisms for feedback from healthcare workers in the field, allowing for weekly assessments of the situation and timely resolution of any challenges that may arise during the suspension period.

“At this crucial moment, we will implore all concerned citizens to remain calm and support the government on its efforts towards continuous service delivery to its people. We also implore our health care providers to support the government in the effort to integrate the treatment of HIV into our general health services,” she added.

The commissioner reiterated the state government’s commitment to prioritising public health and ensuring that no citizen is left behind in the fight against HIV/AIDS, despite the temporary challenges posed by the USAID funding suspension.