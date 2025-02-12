Edo Deputy Gov Inaugurates Committee for Edo Sport Festival 

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State deputy governor, Mr. Dennis Idahosa, at the weekend, inaugurated a 12-man planning committee for the 4th Edition of the state Sports Festival in preparation for the National Sports Festival to be hosted by Ogun State Government in May, this year.

The 12-member committee has The Chairman, Edo State Sports Commission, Mr Amadin Desmond Enabulele, as Chairman, while Sabina Chinkere Amiemoghena will serve as secretary.

Idahosa in a statement endorsed by Friday Aghedo, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), said sports festival was part of the developmental strategy of the state government aimed at enhancing sports at the grassroots level.

According to the deputy governor, “Research has shown that sports competition is a veritable platform to groom sports men and women in talents identification and physical well being of the people.”

He added that “the Edo State Government places premium on grassroots sports, hence the state is participating in the National sports festival which will no doubt boost socio-economic development of communities of the state and enhance the physical and mental well being of athletes during the festival.”

While expressing the implicit confidence on members of Edo State Sports Commission with good track records and proven integrity to bring their vast experience to bear in organising a hitch free sports festival, the deputy governor charged them to work seamlessly together as a team to ensure the get the best to represent it during the National Sports Festival.

Responding on behalf of other members, the chairman of the committee, Amadin Enabulele, said the inauguration of the committee saddles with the responsibility of organising sports festival, was a testament of the unwavering commitment of Edo State Government to sports development.

He acknowledge the enormous task before the committee and assured it would not leave any stone unturned to deliver on its mandate and make state proud.

Mr. Enabulele assured that the committee would be transparent, honest and innovative in the prosecution of its assignment, build synergy with donor agencies, various sports associations to ensure the best are selected as the state contingent to record overwhelming victory during the National Sports Festival schedule for May this year in Ogun State.