Dembélé’s Phenomenal Form Restoring UCL Hope for PSG

Paris St-Germain took control of their all-France Champions League knockout phase play-off with Brest as Ousmane Dembele continued his phenomenal scoring form with another two goals.

Former Wolves loan signing Vitinha opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 21st minute after Pierre Lees-Melou had handled an attempt by Dembele.

France forward Dembele added the second in the 45th minute with a clinical finish after Brest failed to close the 2018 World Cup winner down.

The former Barcelona player then made it 3-0, pouncing inside the penalty area in the 66th minute.

Dembele has scored 18 goals in his last 11 appearances for PSG in all competitions – and now has 23 for the season for the runaway Ligue 1 leaders.