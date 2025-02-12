  • Wednesday, 12th February, 2025

ATM Foundation Offers Free JAMB Forms to Students in Ondo North

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

As part of his contribution to the educational development of students in Akoko, Ondo North Senatorial district, Abdul Tunji Muhammed (ATM) Foundation has offered to bankroll the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms for the 2025 examination to over 500 students in the area.

According to a  statement signed by the Organising Committee of the Foundation, “this incredible initiative is designed to empower aspiring students throughout our senatorial district, giving them the chance to register for the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations at no cost.”

The statement added: “We’re thrilled to announce that the ATM Free JAMB forms for 2025 are now here. “Our forms are accessible in all six local government areas within the district, ensuring that every eligible student can grab this fantastic opportunity to propel their education forward,” the statement stated, stressing that aspiring students can visit the foundation office at Alhaji Kunle Abdul Avenue, Ugbe Akoko on or before Monday February 24, 2025.”

