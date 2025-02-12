Aramanda Clinches Victory at Fun Golfers Maiden Kitty

The Sadiq Abubakar Golf Course inside the Nigerian Air Force Base in Shasha , Lagos came alive with excitement at the weekend as over 30 passionate golfers teed off for the prestigious maiden kitty of Fun Golfers in 2025.

The atmosphere was electric, with players braving a mix of mild rain and sunshine in pursuit of golfing glory.

After an intense three-hour showdown, Araoluwa Popoola (popularly known as Aramanda), playing off handicap 19, emerged champion, carding an impressive 70 strokes (-1) to claim the coveted title.

Olaitan Shabi (Amotekun), playing off handicap 24, was 1st Runner up with 71 strokes, while Caleb Adeyemo (Otunba Worldwide), playing off handicap 23, finished as the 2nd Runner up on the podium with 72 strokes.

General Ken Vigo (OON) Rtd, playing off handicap 20, won the Veteran category with 79 strokes.

AVM Adebiyi Okanlawon, Captain of Fun Golfers Group, lauded both the organisers and participants, hailing the event as a spectacular success.

He also praised the course, describing it as a must-play for any golf lover.

Veteran golfer, Sola Omole, former Director General , Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) who competed in the senior category, emphasised that golf is more than a game—it’s a lifestyle that enhances well-being and fosters camaraderie.

The event’s grand finale saw the official induction of Tony Obot and Mohammed Haruna into the Fun Golfers family, adding more firepower to an already vibrant golfing community.

With great swings, friendly rivalry, and unforgettable moments, this maiden kitty set the stage for an exciting year ahead in the world of fun golfing!