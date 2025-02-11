Sanwo-Olu: Wigwe Was Committed to Our Programmes, His Absence Strongly Missed

•Access Holdings berths AccessGive to ‘Carry Forward’ Wigwe’s legacy

•Prominent personalities pay tribute to former GMD Access Holdings

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State said the late Herbert Wigwe was a firm believer in and supporter of his administration’s development programmes since inception in 2019.

He said the State has felt the absence of the late Group Managing Director of the Access Holdings, very strongly, since his passing in the last one year.

He said there are projects that would have been delivered faster if Wigwe, the co-founder of Access Holdings, was alive, noting that “across the states there are projects with Herbert Wigwe’s footprint.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke during the First Year Memorial Service in honour of Wigwe, his wife Doreen, and son, Chizi, organised by the Access Holdings at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

In a related development, in a moving tribute to its late visionary leader, Access Holdings PLC unveiled the AccessGive platform at the Herbert Wigwe One Year Memorial held on Sunday February 9, 2025, in Lagos.

The groundbreaking platform is dedicated to sustaining and scaling the transformative impact of the late Herbert Wigwe, a leader whose vision extended far beyond the boardroom and into the very fabric of Africa’s future.

The memorial service was attended by the late Wigwe’s family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones, as well as President Emmanuel Macron of France; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Governors Sanwo-Olu and his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun; Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; present and former public office holders; captains of industries; renowned bankers; and business tycoons.

It would be recalled that Herbert, Doreen and Chizi lost their lives alongside the former Chairman of the Nigeria Exchange Group (NGX), Bimbo Ogunbanjo, in a helicopter crash in the Mojave Desert near the California-Nevada border in United States on February 9, 2024.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while paying glowing tributes to the late Group Managing Director of the Access Holdings, one year after his death, described the late Wigwe as a believer in the works of his government.

The governor said the late Wigwe was a builder of not just businesses but also people, ideas and the future, adding that his death was a reality “we never prepared for.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu described Wigwe as a visionary who believed in Nigeria and Africa’s capacity to rise above challenges, adding that he was not just a friend but a brother with whom he shared the vision of good governance and passion for the people together.

He said: “He lived perpetually in the present and the future. He believed in actions, not just words. I saw him transform vision into reality. When others hesitated, he moved. When others saw obstacles, he saw opportunities. He truly believed in Nigeria and Africa.

“He was a builder of men and businesses, turning visions into reality. His absence is deeply felt in Lagos State, as there are projects today that would have progressed faster if he were still with us. Herbert made my work easier by mobilising partners and funding for state projects.”

According to a press statement by Access Holdings PLC, “Herbert Wigwe was more than a leader; he was a visionary who believed that true success lies in creating opportunities, uplifting communities, and driving change that endures.

“He looked beyond obstacles to focus on solutions, growth, and positive transformation, inspiring impact across Africa. With an unwavering belief that Africa’s boundless potential resides in the hands of its young people, Herbert Wigwe did not merely speak about making a difference, he lived it.

“Through The HOW Foundation, he championed youth empowerment, education, and healthcare, knowing that a strong, educated generation would be the driving force behind Africa’s transformation.

“His establishment of Wigwe University provided a blueprint for excellence designed to mold fearless innovators ready to redefine the continent’s trajectory.

“Yet, legacies are not meant to be remembered; they are meant to be carried forward. This is precisely the purpose behind AccessGive. Built on the pillars of transparency, collaboration, and accountability, “AccessGive is a dynamic platform that serves as a conduit for meaningful action. The platform connects individuals, organizations, and communities with high-impact social initiatives in education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, and community development, ensuring every contribution yields measurable, lasting change.

“The AccessGive platform offers an intuitive, user-friendly interface that empowers supporters to explore and back projects echoing Herbert Wigwe’s vision.

“Key features include transparent donation tracking, detailed project profiles, real-time updates, and integrated social sharing capabilities, allowing users to see precisely how their contributions are making a tangible difference.

“By supporting initiatives under The HOW Foundation and Wigwe University, every donation becomes an investment in the future Herbert envisioned— one where young Africans gain access to world-class education, transformative mentorship, and opportunities to shape the continent’s tomorrow.

“This innovative platform is not merely about giving, it’s about building,” said Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman, Access Holdings PLC. “It’s about building dreams, building lives, and building Africa. With AccessGive, we are ensuring that Herbert Wigwe’s remarkable legacy continues to inspire and drive progress across the continent.”

“Access Holdings PLC invites everyone to join in carrying forward this extraordinary legacy. To explore high-impact initiatives and learn how you can contribute to this transformative journey, please visit https://give.accessbankplc.com/

Together, we can build a brighter, more empowered future for Africa, one contribution at a time.”