Radda Flags off N6.9bn Road Projects in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State yesterday flagged off N6.9 billion road construction projects in Funtua Local Government Area of the state.

The commencement of the Sheme-Unguwar-Mai Kanwa-Faskari and the 12 Kilometer Kasuwar Mata-Funtua-Dandume roads was greeted with jubilation by residents of the benefiting communities.

While flagging off the construction of the projects in Funtua, Governor Radda said the projects would be executed under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP).

He said the two road projects valued at N6,931,531,389.96, when completed, would significantly improve and boost commercial activities as well as the production of farm products in the senatorial zone.

Radda explained that his administration will leave no stone unturned in initiating and implementing projects that will continue to alleviate the suffering of the citizens and improve their households and livelihoods.

He, however, promised to revamp the old and renowned Sheme market located on the ever-busy Funtua highway in order to enhance commercial activities in the zone.

The governor reiterated that the funds for the renovation and upgrading of the market were encapsulated in the 2025 approved budget, adding: “We will renovate and upgrade the popular Sheme market in this financial year.”

According to him, “We have invested heavily to ensure the actualization of this project, and I urge all stakeholders to guard it against vandalism.”

He commended the federal government, World Bank and Agence Francais Development for implementing the RAAMP programme, adding that the gesture has augmented government’s efforts of improving the lives of rural dwellers in the state.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Rural and Social Development, Prof. Abdulhamid Ahmed, said the commencement of the projects was a testament to Radda’s commitment to rural development.

He noted that Funtua, as an agrarian local government area with a large number of people who depend largely on farming for their livelihood, the roads and market projects would enhance food production and security in the area.