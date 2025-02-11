Oil Theft: Army Arrests 29 Suspects, Recovers Stolen Products in N’Delta

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, have arrested 29 suspected oil thieves and recovered over 60,000 litres of stolen products in communities in Rivers, Delta and other States of the Niger Delta region.

The achievement was revealed in a statement made available to Journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday, by the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Danjuma Jonah.

Danjuma disclosed that the latest crackdown against illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta Region (NDR), was achieved by troops of 6 Division, working in synergy with other security agencies between February 3 to 9, this year.

He disclosed that the troops “successfully apprehended 29 suspected oil thieves, deactivated 24 illegal refining sites, demobilised eleven boats and recovered over 60,000 litres of stolen products”.

The Army spokesperson disclosed further that a clearance operation conducted by troops, along the Imo River, 6 illegal refining sites were deactivated, 113 drum pots and 83 drum receivers were destroyed, adding that two boats demobilised with over 18,000 litres of stolen products were recovered.

According to him: “Around Asa in Obigbo Local Government Area (LGA), troops uncovered a reservoir with over 1,000 litres of stolen products as well as 100 sacks filled with over 1,500 litres of stolen crude. The operations were conducted at different times around Okoloma, Obuzor, Lekuma, Abiama, Asa and Ukwa general areas.

“In Buguma general area, in Asari-Toru LGA, one illegal refining site, with two big pots as well as two receivers, with one stocked with over 9,000 litres of stolen crude were handled appropriately.

“In similar development, around Ebocha Well 5, it was gathered that troops swooped on an active illegal refining site with 28 empty locally made ovens, reservoirs filled with 5,900 and 3,500 illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) and stolen crude respectively.

“Also recovered at the site were 37 sacks filled with over 2, 220 litres of illegally refined AGO and one suspected oil thief apprehended at the scene. Likewise, along Kumufari Creek in Akuku-Toru LGA, one illegal refining site, 200 meters hose with a reservoir stocked with over 1,500 litres of stolen products were handled accordingly.

“In Delta State, following a tip off about suspected illegal bunkering activities around Okpai Oluchi community in Ndokwa East LGA, troops mobilised to the area and conducted a sting operation. During the operations, over 70 sacks were confiscated along SEEPCO Energy company pipeline within the Community, which led to the confiscation of over 2,800 litres of stolen products.

“Additionally, troops intercepted the movement of a suspected oil thief, who fled and abandoned his vehicle at Emiye street along palace road in Isoko South LGA. The abandoned vehicle is a Sienna bus with Registration number Lagos APP 89 CV was loaded with 15 sacks of illegally refined AGO.”

The troops also destroyed two illegal refining sites to Bayelsa State, in a boundary between Joinkrama 4 in Yenagoa LGA and Okarki in Ahoada West LGA.

Around Biseni at the bank of the River Niger and Akpedi community in Yenagoa LGA and Akinima in Ahoada West LGA, troops intercepted 2,500 litres of AGO in sacks.

Danjuma added that “In Akwa Ibom State, troops have continued to dominate the operations area, denying criminal elements freedom of action”.